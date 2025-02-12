Pet python in Taiwan defecates in toilet, netizens amazed by how much it poops

Pet python in Taiwan defecates in toilet, amazes netizens

A pet Albino Burmese python in Taiwan named Banana Milk amazed the Internet after its owner shared photos of the reptile defecating in a toilet.

On 5 Feb, user @kevin_890928 showed off photos and a video of their pet’s unique skill on a Threads post, where it has since gained 12,300 likes and 10,900 shares.

“I’m afraid that you haven’t seen snakes go to the toilet,” the owner captioned the post.

They also explained that it’s rare for snakes to poop in the toilet, joking that the post can serve as a “textbook” for other pet snakes to learn from.

Python excretes large chunks of faeces

The first photo shows a huge chunk of faeces in the toilet as Banana Milk hung its lower body over the toilet bowl, its head and the rest of its body on the floor.

In the second photo, the snake is seen excreting another large lump of faeces from a small opening on the underside of its body.

The video then shows the python defecating more, but this time, the toilet bowl is noticeably filled with big chunks of poop.

Netizens say it’s their first time seeing snake poop

Many people commented on the post saying it was indeed their first time to see a snake defecate.

Some even thanked the owner, saying they learned something new through the post.

At the same time, many remarked that the python’s faeces were huge, to which the owner replied that it was because it eats a lot.

One user worried that the snake’s large poop chunks would clog the toilet, while another said they were curious to see if these could be flushed down.

Featured image adapted from @kevin_890928 on Threads.