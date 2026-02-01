Toddler encounters 2-metre python on street in Taiwan, calmly rides toy bike past it

Toddler rides toy bike past two-metre python on Taiwan street

Encountering a python while out in the streets at night is likely to be a spine-tingling experience.

However, a toddler in Taiwan seemed to make little fuss of it when she saw one wandering around the street.

Footage of the encounter, which allegedly occurred in Luzhou District, New Taipei City, was uploaded on YouTube on Thursday (29 Jan).

Snake meets chill toddler

In the video, the snake could be seen slowly travelling across the street in a residential area.

The young girl, riding her toy bike, could be seen travelling down the same quiet street.

But upon noticing the python, she came to a standstill to assess her options.

Looking rather unfazed, the toddler navigated her way around the python on her toy bike.

She calmly pedalled away despite the large reptile just inches in front of her.

Failure to control pet can lead to fines up to $600, authorities say

The Luzhou Police Department stated that while the video alone does not confirm if the snake is a pet or wild, owners who allow animals to obstruct traffic face fines between TWD300 and TWD600 (S$12 to S$24) under the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act.

Furthermore, the New Taipei City Animal Protection Office emphasised that pet owners must use leashes or cages when taking their pets to public places.

Failure to properly control a pet can result in a fine of up to TWD15,000 (S$604), TVBS reports.

Netizens suspected reptile belonged to person filming video

Taiwanese news outlet Sanlih News posted footage of the incident on its Facebook page on 29 Jan.

The post has since gone viral with over 2.3million views and 14,000 reactions.

In the comments section, some netizens speculated that the person filming the video may actually be the owner of the snake.

A Facebook user commented: “The person filming must be the owner, and the kid is probably theirs too; that’s why they aren’t scared.”

