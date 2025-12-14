2 massive pythons removed from ceiling of motorbike shop in M’sia

One netizen expressed concern that there might be snake eggs or baby pythons left in the ceiling.

By - 14 Dec 2025, 11:05 am

Malaysian firefighters pull out two huge pythons hidden in ceiling of motorbike shop

Firefighters in Malaysia were called to a motorbike shop after staff spotted a massive python hiding in the facility’s cracked ceiling.

However, when the personnel arrived, they were shocked to find not only one but two large pythons, prompting a swift operation.

Two pythons found coiling inside ceiling

In a TikTok video posted on 1 Dec, firefighters were seen entering the shop and inspecting a partially exposed ceiling panel.

To their surprise, they found two large pythons coiled inside the ceiling cavity.

The firefighters worked together to remove the snakes one at a time.

Source: @rimo7018 on TikTok

The first python was extracted relatively smoothly, but the second proved more stubborn.

Officers were eventually seen dragging the snake out by its tail towards the shop’s main entrance.

Both reptiles were then secured in a plastic bag and later released in a safer location away from the public.

Shop owner noticed door wouldn’t close

According to WeirdKaya, the incident occurred in a motorbike shop in Penang.

In the video caption, the Original Poster (OP), the owner of the shop, explained that she first realised something was wrong when she tried to close the shop for the day.

As she went to retrieve her helmet, she noticed the door would not shut properly.

Source: @rimo7018 on TikTok

Looking up, she was shocked by the sight of a python emerging from a ceiling gap.

“Luckily, they didn’t eat my cat,” she wrote. “Thank you to all the fire brothers. We were really scared.”

Netizens warn there could be more snakes or eggs

The clip quickly drew reactions online, with many netizens shocked by the size of the reptiles.

One user warned that there could still be snake eggs or baby pythons hidden in the ceiling and urged the shop to conduct further checks.

Translation: If there are two (snakes), I suggest someone needs to check what else is up there. I’m afraid there might be snake eggs or babies. This is dangerous.
Source: TikTok

Others took a lighter tone, joking that the snakes must have “eaten a lot of motorcycle spare parts”, which explained their massive size.

Translation: It’s really big, it must have eaten a lot of motorcycle spare parts
Source: TikTok

Featured image adapted from @rimo7018 on TikTok.

