60kg python breaks bathroom ceiling in M’sia home, crashes to the floor during capture

60kg python captured after breaking woman’s bathroom ceiling

A gigantic 60kg python terrified a woman in Malaysia when it broke through her bathroom ceiling recently.

During firefighters’ attempts to capture it, the massive snake came crashing down to the floor.

Woman mistakes python pattern for batik cloth

50-year-old teacher Nor Hayati Md Rajab encountered the python in her Sungei Patani home on 12 Nov.

She recalled that her 15-year-old daughter found a part of the toilet ceiling collapsed upon returning home at 4pm.

The teen took a photo of the scene and sent it to her mother.

When Ms Hayati returned home, she checked the bathroom ceiling and saw what looked to be a piece of batik cloth sticking out.

The teacher was initially confused at the presence of the cloth until her daughter zoomed in with her phone camera and realised that it was a snake.

Python knocks bathroom ceiling panels to the floor in struggle

Ms Hayati then called the Civil Defence Force (APM), and several personnel arrived to help capture the giant reptile.

When one of them tried to hook onto the snake, it smashed through the ceiling with a loud noise.

Wooden panels crashed to the floor, while the python’s body dangled from above.

The APM responders continued trying to capture the snake, but it proved slippery.

Eventually, they managed to pull it down.

The snake dropped onto the floor with a loud thud, eliciting a scream from Ms Hayati.

“I was shocked by how huge it was,” she said, having never seen one that large in front of her.

APM stated that the python measured five metres long and was estimated to weigh 60 kilograms.

Ms Hayati suspects that it climbed inside through a nearby soursop tree.

