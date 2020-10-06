Qatar Airways Has 21,000 Round-Trip Tickets To Give Away For World Teachers’ Day

Teachers play an integral part in our lives, guiding us with their knowledge. Many of them dedicate their lives to help students succeed.

Recognising this, Qatar Airways is giving our role models a chance to relax with round-trip tickets, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic caused school disruptions worldwide.

Source

The airline is giving away 21,000 economy class tickets to any of the 90 destinations offered by them.

Qatar Airways round-trip tickets for World Teacher’s Day

According to their press release, the airline is offering round-trip tickets to pay tribute to teachers worldwide, giving this opportunity to teachers in countries that they operate in.

To ensure fairness, each country will be allocated a set number of tickets daily, staggered over 3 days, starting yesterday at 9am.

The application deadline is 3.59 am Doha time on Thursday (8 Oct), which is 8.59 am Singapore time.

Source

Teachers can register for the giveaway via this link.

The daily allocation is released at 9am Singapore time every day throughout the giveaway, so teachers may want to chiong to apply before they begin classes.

Teachers can take another well-deserved break should they wish to as Qatar is offering an additional 50% off another trip’s ticket.

Source

Do take note that both complimentary and discounted tickets are valid till 30 Sep 2021, so teachers may want to use them over next year’s March and June holidays.

Let’s hope leisure travel reopens by then.

Qatar Airways grateful for teachers

In their press release, Qatar Chief Executive His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker was grateful for the tenacity of teachers during the pandemic.

Source

“We at Qatar Airways are incredibly grateful for the commitment and hard work of teaching professionals around the world who continue to educate our young people in these times of uncertainty.

“We know that it has not been an easy task, yet teachers have been incredibly resourceful, turning to online learning and other methods,” he said.

Thank you teachers

Qatar Airways’ initiative to thank teachers reminds us that educators put their heart and soul into our success.

Source

Be it our kindergarten, primary, secondary, or tertiary educators, they all deserve a break once the pandemic eases.

We’d also like to take this chance to thank our teachers for their dedication. Your hard work has not gone unappreciated.

Featured image adapted from Security Magazine.