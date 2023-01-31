Quarter Pounder With Cheese Will Return To McDonald’s S’pore Menu Permanently On 2 Feb

Quarter Pounder With Cheese Will Return Permanently On 2 Feb

Quarter pounder lovers, rejoice. McDonald’s outlets in Singapore will be bringing the beloved burger back to their menus permanently.

Come 2 Feb 2023, all McDonald’s outlets in Singapore will welcome the return of the Quarter Pounder and Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese to their menus.

Alongside them will be limited-edition items such as the Chargrilled Chicken McShaker Fries and Caramel Frappé with Oreo.

Aside from the new releases, McDonald’s Singapore also announced that they’ve improved the Double Cheeseburger and Big Mac recipes.

Both single & double patty Quarter Pounder with Cheese return

In a press release shared with MS News, McDonald’s Singapore announced that the much-loved Quarter Pounder and Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese will return to menus on 2 Feb.

Each burger will feature layers of diced onions, pickles, melted cheese slices, and beef patties stacked atop one another.

Coming in both single and double patty options, those looking to fill their tummies to the brim will have no problem doing so.

If you feel a sense of déjà vu, you’re not alone. According to Eatbook, the burger returned for a short period in September 2022.

New shaker fries flavour & returning dessert drink complement comeback

Two limited-time offers will accompany the return of the Quarter Pounder with cheese on 2 Feb.

Customers can pair their burgers with the Chargrilled Chicken Flavoured McShaker Fries and Caramel Frappé with Oreo for a complete meal.

It’s always an occasion when the new shaker fries iteration hits stores, so we can expect no different with this Chargrilled Chicken version.

To finish up the meal, down all the savoury goodness with the sweet Caramel Frappé with Oreo.

Coffee mixed with the buttery taste of caramel, hints of vanilla, and topped with Oreo bits will be an extremely indulgent way to end your long work day.

New recipes for Big Mac, Double Cheeseburger & Quarter Pounder

Interestingly, McDonald’s Singapore also shared that they’ve tinkered around with the recipes of both the Double Cheeseburger and Big Mac.

With new and improved cooking and preparation methods, the Big Mac, Double Cheeseburger and Quarter Pounder burgers will feature a new bun.

This new bun is described as having a glaze coating and is slightly caramelised for an improved taste.

Additionally, a new gap setting for all McDonald’s flattening grills will make for even juicier patties from now on.

Fans of the Big Mac will also be glad to know that the burger will now have 50% more sauce, leading to a messier but tastier time.

All these new niceties will be available from 2 Feb, for takeaway or dine-in at all McDonald’s outlets in Singapore.

They will also be on apps such as McDelivery, GrabFood and foodpanda.

Featured image courtesy of McDonald’s® Singapore.