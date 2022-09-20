Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis & Pony Bid Her A Final Farewell At Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis & Pony Appear At Her Funeral Procession

On Monday (19 Sep), the world watched the military spectacle of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral processions.

But one moment seemed to tug at many’s heartstrings particularly.

As the majestic funeral pomp drew close to an end and the Queen’s coffin was about to enter Windsor Castle, her corgis, Muick and Sandy, were brought outside the castle to bid her a final farewell.

And they were not alone. Emma, the Queen’s beloved pony, also stood along the long walk to Windsor Castle, saddled but riderless.

Corgis Muick & Sandy bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

While Queen Elizabeth II has much to show for her long and illustrious life, her love for her four-legged furry friends was unyielding and won her the public’s affection.

Her best friends, loyal to a tee, were there at her funeral procession to bid their owner a final farewell.

On 19 Sep, accompanied by two royal staff, Muick and Sandy, both Pembroke Welsh corgis, waited in the Windsor Castle quadrangle as the funeral cortege arrived.

The Queen’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, sit in the forecourt of Windsor Castle to greet Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/H02sPv17mY — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 19, 2022

According to The Guardian, the Queen had four dogs at the time of her death.

Besides Muick and Sandy, she had a dorgi – a Dachshund-Corgi mix – Candy, and a cocker Spaniel, Lissy.

Both the corgis will go to her son, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Later in the day, Prince Andrew was seen with the two corgis.

Pony Emma ‘curtsies’ for owner

As the funeral cortege rounded the corner, the Queen’s fell pony, Carltonlima Emma, better known as just Emma, was also there to greet her owner for the final time.

The Queen’s staff and pony greet her as she arrives home. pic.twitter.com/ZQhL6G7KRI — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 19, 2022

Just before the hearse passed her, the pony even lifted her hoof, an action that many liked to think was a little ‘curtsy’ for the monarch.

The pony stood at a gap between floral tributes laid out along the side of the road.

She was saddled but riderless, with one of the Queen’s headscarves draped on her saddle.

In 2020, Emma was named among the Queen’s favourites by the head groom of the Royal Mews at Windsor, Terry Pendry.

Even well into her 90s, the Queen had continued to ride Emma, reported The Guardian.

Terry Pendry stood beside Emma at the funeral procession. Behind him, other grooms of the Royal Mews also stood with their heads bowed as the hearse passed.

Queen Elizabeth II’s love for corgis & horses

While the Queen’s furry pals did not play a prominent role in the royal funeral, they certainly did in her life.

Queen Elizabeth was well-known for her passion and love for animals’ company.

Her love for corgis came early in her life when she was just seven and her father, King George VI, brought a corgi named Dookie home.

When she was 18, the Queen was gifted a corgi named Susan. Susan will be the first in a long line of royal corgis to come into the Queen’s life, many of which are descended from Susan.

Over her lifetime, she is said to have nearly 30 corgis, reported VoaNews.

Besides dogs, horses had also been central to the Queen’s life since a young age.

According to CNN, at 16, she visited her first racing stable. And since then, she had been a racing fan.

But her love for horses went beyond racing — she bred native ponies, did equine charitable work, and had long relationships with her racehorses.

Those close to her talked about how she was happiest living life as a countrywoman in the company of her animals.

So it’s perhaps fitting that the monarch’s four-legged friends saw her off in her final farewell.

