Prince Andrew & Ex-Wife To Look After Queen Elizabeth II’s Two Remaining Corgis

Prince Andrew & Ex Wife To Care For Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis

Losing one’s pet can be among the most painful experiences anyone can ever go through.

However, in instances where the pet owner is elderly, it may well be the pet who has to grapple with the loss of a loved one instead.

Given the late Queen Elizabeth II’s well-documented love of corgis, many pondered the fate of her beloved dogs after her passing.

Now, it has been revealed that the queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will inherit her corgis.

Corgis were gifts to queen from Prince Andrew

The Queen received the two corgis from Prince Andrew back in 2021 when Britain was under lockdown.

At first, the Prince had gifted her a corgi named Muick and a dorgi – a dachshund-corgi mix – named Fergus.

According to National Public Radio (NPR), the pets were intended to lift her spirits after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

Sadly, Fergus passed away shortly after as well, which led to the adoption of a new corgi named Sandy, The Guardian reported.

Sandy was a gift from Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, who gave it to their grandmother for her 95th birthday

Queen initially refused to take on new dogs

Although the Queen deeply loved dogs, she decided against adopting or breeding any more in 2015, according to The Telegraph.

She reportedly “didn’t want to leave any young dog behind”, as she was already 89 by then.

Her last full-bred corgi Willow passed on in 2018, leaving her with only one dorgi named Candy.

However, she agreed to take on Muick and Fergus, and later Sandy, under the condition that Prince Andrew or Princess Beatrice would eventually take them back.

BBC reported that Muick and Sandy will now be resettled with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at Windsor Estate, where the former couple shares a home.

Fate of Queen’s two other dogs remains unknown

Although Muick and Sandy now have new homes, it is still unclear where the Queen’s cocker spaniel Lissy and Candy will go.

According to the Daily Mail, Candy may join the pair as they are used to each other’s company.

Alternatively, she may also go to one of the royal family’s members of staff.

As for Lissy, she is currently living with her trainer Ian Openshaw. King Charles III is expected to make a decision on her future in the impending weeks.

Lissy made headlines earlier this year for winning a cocker spaniel championship hosted by The Kennel Club, the United Kingdom (UK)’s official kennel club.

While she is known as Lissy to her beloved owner, the prized pooch competed under the unique pedigree name of Wolferton Drama, reported Country Living.

Hope the dogs will all have loving homes

To the people, Queen Elizabeth II was a monarch and an unwavering symbol of duty. However, to her dogs, she was simply their loving owner.

We’re sure her departure must be as painful a loss for them as it has been for the Queen’s family.

Here’s hoping the corgis will lead a happy life under Prince Andrew and that Lissy and Candy will find good homes too.

Featured image adapted from Vanity Fair and BBC.