HDB Releases Queenstown BTOs In August Launch Along With 6 Other Projects

Earlier this year, HDB shared that they’ll be releasing 610 BTO flats in the mature estate of Queenstown come August, albeit with scant details.

On Wednesday (11 Aug), HDB officially released 4,989 BTO flats as part of its August launch, including the highly anticipated BTOs in Queenstown.

Prices for the Queenstown BTO flats will not come cheap though and will start from $382,000 for a 3-room flat, excluding grants.

Queenstown BTOs is the most expensive but likely the most popular

Located in the central estate of Queenstown, the Queen’s Arc BTO project will undoubtedly be the most popular one among the bunch.

Furthermore, this is reportedly the first time in nearly a decade where new flats are launched in Queenstown.

Of the 610 flats available, 534 are 4-room units while the remaining 76 are of the 3-room variant.

Located in a mature estate, Queen’s Arc is surrounded by a host of amenities including a hospital, hawker centres, and a sports complex.

Those who successfully balloted for the flats, however, will have to wait more than 5 years before they’re able to move in.

This is reportedly due to “additional preparation works” required for the site, which include a 39-storey block.

Queen’s Arc (610 units)

3-room: 76

4-room: 534

Kallang/Whampoa BTO with easy access to CTE & Boon Keng MRT

Those seeking a BTO flat in a mature estate can also consider the Towner Residences project located further east in the Kallang /Whampoa area.

Located next to a Central Expressway (CTE) entrance, residents who drive can easily get to town within 10-15 minutes.

Others who rely more on public transport can enjoy similar levels of accessibility, given that Boon Keng MRT is just a short walk away.

Towner Residences is also a stone’s throw away from the countless eateries along Balestier Road, which include Boon Tong Kee and Founder Bak Kut Teh.

Towner Residences (316 units)

3-room: 90

4-room: 226

Tampines BTOs for nature lovers

The 2 new BTO projects in Tampines are the clear BTO of choice for those looking for a home close to nature.

Located next to Bedok Reservoir, future residents of Tampines GreenQuartz and Tampines GreenJade can head down for a relaxing jog by the reservoir after a long day of work.

Bedok Canal also runs parallel to the BTO estates so there’s always the chance of otter sightings.

Additionally, the location of the sites gives residents easy access to Bedok North and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) — arguably one of the most important road arteries in Singapore.

Home seekers will likely have an easier time securing a BTO at Tampines GreenQuartz, given it has 3 times the number of flats compared to Tampines GreenJade, located just across the road.

Tampines GreenQuartz (1,613 units)

2-room Flexi (Type 1): 58

2-room Flexi (Type 2): 144

3-room: 87

4-room: 687

5-room: 637

Tampines GreenJade (546 units)

4-room: 302

5-room: 244

Hougang non-mature BTOs most affordable option

Those who don’t mind a flat in non-mature estates in exchange for better affordability can consider the 2 new projects in Hougang.

Named Hougang Citrine and Kovan Wellspring, a 3-room flat at either project are going for $199,000 — the cheapest of the 7 projects.

Despite the relatively inexpensive price tag, Kovan WellSpring offers residents great accessibility given that it’s literally neighbours with Kovan MRT Station.

It’s also located next to Heartland Mall and Kovan Hawker Centre, allowing residents to buy groceries or da bao food with little travelling done.

Hougang Citrine, however, appears to be the more ulu of the 2. On the brighter side, there are reported plans to construct medical facilities just across the road in the coming years.

Kovan Wellspring (586 units)

2-room Flexi (Type 1): 78

2-room Flexi (Type 2): 188

3-room: 88

4-room: 232

Hougang Citrine (749 units)

2-room Flexi (Type 1): 88

2-room Flexi (Type 2): 242

3-room: 90

4-room: 227

5-room: 102

Non-mature estate BTO for westies

Couples looking for a non-mature BTO in the West may consider Toh Guan Grove.

Though it’s classified as a non-mature estate, Toh Guan Grove is surrounded by existing BTOs that offer amenities like kopitams and eateries.

A 10-minute bus ride from Toh Guan Grove is the trident of malls next to Jurong East MRT, giving residents countless options when it comes to shopping and dining.

Toh Guan Grove (569 units)

2-room Flexi (Type 1): 74

2-room Flexi (Type 2): 170

3-room: 85

4-room: 240

Prices start from $199,000 for 3-room flat

In general, projects in non-mature estates are available for a lower price compared to their counterparts in mature estates.

Among the 7 BTO projects, units at Queen’s Arc are the costliest, which starts from $382,000 for a 3-room flat, excluding grants. Here’s a table showing the respective prices of the projects.

Interested applicants will have to submit their applications before 11.59pm next Tuesday (17 Aug).

They may do so via this link.

The entire application process can be completed online, so there’s no need to head down to HDB Hub as well.

Apply before 17 Aug for Queenstown BTOs

If you or your partner have been eyeing one of these projects since the preview earlier this year, you might want to start discussing and apply before the deadline closes.

With flats available in highly sought-after estates like Queenstown and Kallang/Whampoa, this is one BTO launch that will likely see huge demand.

