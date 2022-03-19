Woman Allegedly Queues 2 Hours For Roast Chicken, Thinking It Was For Covid-19 Test

Here in Singapore, the queue at a food stall is often a good indication of the quality of items being sold.

However, it’s perhaps also important to find out what exactly the good or service on sale is before queueing blindly.

Recently, a woman in China joined a long queue thinking it was for a Covid-19 swab test.

Source

After allegedly spending 2 hours in line, she found out that it was actually for roast chicken.

Woman in Hangzhou unwittingly joins 2-hour queue for roast chicken

Speaking to Lychee News, the woman said she headed out early last Friday (11 Mar) to get herself tested for Covid-19.

She was based in Hangzhou, China, an area that reportedly saw a surge in Covid-19 cases of late.

Recounting the incident, the unnamed woman said she spotted a long queue near a hospital and decided to join it, assuming it was for a Covid-19 test.

Source

After standing in line for 2 hours, she finally got close to the end of the queue.

However, she found out then that folks in the queue were actually in line for roast chicken and not Covid-19 tests.

Since she had already spent 2 hours queueing, the woman apparently bought 2 whole chickens home anyway.

Source

Netizens wonder how she did not smell aroma

Expectedly, most netizens found the mix-up hilarious and voiced their amusement in the comments.

This Weibo user asked how delicious the chicken was to warrant a 2-hour wait.

Source

Another user found it bizarre that the lady did not smell the aroma from the roast chicken stall.

Source

Learn what you’re queuing for before lining up

Even though the incident happened in China, the lesson to be learned is universal — be sure you know what you’re queuing for before joining the line.

We hope the chicken was worth the 2-hour wait and perhaps most importantly, that the woman was able to get herself tested.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lena琳 on DouYin.