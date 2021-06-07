60-Year-Old Man Wearing Red Shirt In Viral Video Reportedly A Ngee Ann Poly Lecturer

When Singaporean Dave Parkash posted a video of himself arguing with a man on Orchard Road, it shocked and dismayed many.

That’s because the other man was heard making many disconcerting remarks, including saying that the interracial couple should date people of their own race.

The video has led to a police investigation into the man, who was wearing a red polo T-shirt with the word “Singapore” emblazoned across it.

He’s now been reported by media outlets to be a lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) who’s since been suspended from duties.

60-year-old man identified as NP staff

After the frightful video went viral on Sunday (6 Jun), a 60-year-old man was called up to assist in police investigations, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

On Monday (7 Jun) night, ST identified the man as an NP lecturer.

They also quoted an NP spokesman, who confirmed that the man in the video is a staff member.

However, the poly didn’t disclose his identity.

Man reported to be lecturer at School of Engineering

In a separate report, TODAY Online also identified the man as an NP staff member.

However, the news website went further and reported that he’s a senior lecturer at NP’s School of Engineering, named Mr Tan Boon Lee.

On the website of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), there’s a list of people who were awarded the Long Service Medal in 2019.

In that list is a Mr Tan Boon Lee. He’s listed as a senior lecturer in NP’s School of Engineering.

It’s uncertain yet whether this Mr Tan is the same person.

NP investigating incident, suspends staff

NP was quoted as saying by ST that they’re conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

While that’s being carried out, the man in question has been suspended, they added.

The poly also said that it takes a serious view of what happened, describing the man’s remarks as offensive and against its staff code of conduct.

Among other distasteful comments, the man accused Mr Parkash of “preying on a Chinese girl”.

Minister Shanmugam expresses concern over video

The video has attracted the attention of none less than Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, who posted on Facebook about it on Sunday (6 Jun).

He said based on what he saw in the video, “it’s horrible”.

He also expressed concern that more people are seemingly finding it acceptable to make such racist statements openly.

Given recent incidents, the minister now isn’t sure whether Singapore is moving in the right direction in terms of racial tolerance and harmony.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing also weighed in on the video in a Facebook post on Monday (7 Jun).

He said the incident and other recent ones “go against what we stand for in Singapore”.

Though he acknowledged the stress of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said we must rise to these challenges and continue treating one another with care and respect, adding,

Racial intolerance goes against our founding values as a nation, and has no place in our society.

Watch the whole video here:

Too early to cast judgement yet

It’s concerning that incidents involving racism have been popping up in the media more often recently.

While it’s natural to feel repulsed at the behaviour of the man in the video, it’s too early to cast judgement yet as the police are currently investigating.

Hopefully, more info on the identity of the man in the red shirt, as well as the veracity of the video, will be forthcoming soon.

