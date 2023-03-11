Woman Calls M’sian Radio Station At Night & Cries For Help, Then Laughs Maniacally

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Distressed Woman Calls Malaysian Radio Station ERA At Night

If you’re a sucker for scary stories and paranormal encounters, you might want to buckle up for this one.

Recently, Malaysian DJ Fazziq Muqris received a call that chilled him — and his listeners — to the bone.

The female caller tearfully recounted the story of a car accident she was allegedly involved in, only to end the call with a blood-curdling laugh.

Crying woman calls ERA radio station at night

On Saturday (11 Mar) night, Fazziq was live streaming his radio programme, PM 40 ERA, on TikTok when a call came in.

The call, which seemingly took him by surprise, was captured on camera and has since been circulating online, especially on TikTok.

In the footage, a woman can be heard on the other end of the line.

@highcouncils Sya sempat record dari part ni je,awal” tu dia cakap dia nak luahkan perasaan and crita ni tahun 1992 masa umur dia 23,hari tu jgk hari raya.Proud of my self sbb dapat dgr balik vid ni HAHA💀😭 ♬ original sound – syae

Perhaps sensing something amiss, Fazziq asked the woman if she was okay. The caller skimmed over the question and instead asked if she could “get something off her chest”.

She then began telling a story which started off innocently enough, as she recounted her experience buying a bag for her mother.

She claimed that the incident happened sometime in 1992 when she was 23 years old.

Admitting that her parents had advised her not to go out during the busy Hari Raya period, the woman explained that her youthful abandon compelled her to do so anyway as she wanted to get a bag as a gift for her mother.

But as the story progressed, the woman began to sound more distressed, as things seemingly took a dark turn.

Claims she got into an accident

With a shaking voice, she recounted the dark road she had been driving on that night.

She recalled encountering a right turn but still driving straight ahead for some reason.

In an unfortunate twist, the woman ended up driving off the road into a ditch.

She described the windows of her car being partially open and the doors stuck, implying that she couldn’t escape.

All she could do was throw the bag she had gotten her mother out to save it, as her car burned — presumably with her still inside.

Amidst uncontrollable sobbing, the caller repeatedly pleaded for Fazziq to help her pass the bag to her mother. Likely to seek clarity, the confused DJ asked her to explain further and questioned her whereabouts.

As if a switch flipped, the woman let out a sinister laugh before the call ended.

Radio DJ says that the prank is not funny

In response to those saying that the call was a prank, Fazziq expressed in the same live stream that he didn’t find it funny.

His supporters have also come forth to voice out their opinions.

In an Instagram story the DJ reposted, a user said that the prank was ill-intentioned as it could have affected Fazziq’s mental well-being during work hours.

According to the radio station’s website, DJ Fazziq runs a night show from 8pm to midnight.

Female caller spooks Malaysian radio DJ & listeners

Regardless of whether the call was real or staged, it still spooked the many people who heard it.

The video has since gone viral on TikTok with over a million views.

We can only hope that the caller was a bored prankster, as the alternative seems to be much worse.

Featured image adapted from @highcouncils on TikTok.