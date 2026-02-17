2 rain-drenched boys seek permission to enter M’sia mamak stall, touched stranger pays for their meal

Rain-drenched boys seek permission to enter mamak stall

Most children don’t have the sensitivity to be polite and well-mannered towards the people they encounter. They are often too occupied with having fun.

This was why a man in Malaysia was moved when he saw two rain-drenched boys politely ask a mamak stall attendant if they could enter the establishment.

The man posted about the heartwarming scene on Threads on Saturday (14 Feb).

Touched stranger pays for their food

According to the original poster (OP), the children asked the shop attendant, “Brother, can we come in with wet clothes?” before entering the premises.

It is understood that the attendant agreed, as the photo attached shows the two rain-drenched boys sitting at one of the tables on the restaurant’s patio.

Moved by the boys’ politeness, the OP quietly paid for their food.

Boys thank stranger for paying for their food

Unexpectedly, the mamak stall attendant told the boys that the OP had paid for their food before the OP left.

However, what the boys did next further impressed the OP. They got up from their seats and thanked him profusely, beaming.

The OP said the interaction felt like a dream because it was “really rare” to encounter such polite kids.

“Just a bit more [politeness] and I’m going to see this kid’s parents to pay off their university fees,” the OP jokingly said.

Netizens moved by polite boys

Netizens shared the OP’s sentiment, saying polite and well-mannered children are hard to come by.

One netizen believes the boys were well-mannered because their parents never gave up on educating them.

Another user said that the OP had inspired them to show their appreciation to such children.

Meanwhile, one netizen joked that if they witnessed the scene and the boys had kissed their hands to express their thanks, they would have bequeathed their family’s inheritance to the children.

