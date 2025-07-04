Man allegedly rapes drunken woman after driving her home from Holland Village

Man allegedly rapes drunken woman after stalking her at Holland Village

After celebrating her birthday over drinks at a bar in Holland Village, an Australian woman accepted a ride home from two men she did not know.

The two men then allegedly took advantage of the woman’s intoxicated state and sexually assaulted her, according to court proceedings reported by The Straits Times.

Two men offered to drive intoxicated women home

The court heard that on 30 Jan 2021, the then 33-year-old woman had dinner with her friends in Dempsey before heading to a bar at Holland Village for drinks.

After the bar closed, they had planned to continue the party at one of their homes, but the woman and one of her friends found it difficult to book a ride.

That was when Dhanabalan Fok Jin Jin, 42, and Lee Kit, 36, offered to drive them home, approaching the women at a bus stop near the MRT station.

The two men allegedly stalked them for almost an hour before that.

Man allegedly rapes woman after taking her home from Holland Village

The women accepted the ride and were taken to the victim’s condominium.

There, the victim’s friend testified that she remembered getting into the car and throwing up during the ride.

She also recalled being in a dark room and lying on the bed next to the victim, whose eyes were closed.

Fok and Lee were on each side of the bed, laughing, she said.

Feeling something was amiss, she told them to “stop” and “go away”, she added.

The victim was then sexually assaulted, the prosecution said.

Both men arrested after returning to the condo

Afterwards, while Fok was driving home, he told Lee that he was worried they might get into trouble with the police, said Deputy Public Prosecutor David Menon.

He then realised that his phone was missing and suspected that he had dropped it at the victim’s home.

The men then returned to the condo and were arrested in the lift lobby.

Lee pleaded guilty to one charge of molestation and was sentenced to 20 months’ jail and four strokes of the cane in March 2024.

Question of whether sex was consensual

In the High Court on Wednesday (2 July), during Fok’s trial for one charge of rape, DPP Menon stated that Fok does not deny having sex with the woman.

The only issue is whether the sex was consensual, he added.

The prosecutor argued that the woman lacked the capacity to consent and did not consent to having sex with Fok.

The prosecution will also present:

Evidence of the effects of alcohol on the victim’s cognitive functions

Video and audio recordings

Observations by Lee about her condition

Observations of witnesses who interacted with the victim

The victim’s personal account

Fok’s conversation with Lee after the offence “wipes away any trace of doubt that the victim was raped”, the DPP stated.

Lee is scheduled to testify as a prosecution witness in Fok’s trial.

The two men are not accused of sexually assaulting the victim’s friend.

Featured image adapted from Mehran Biabani on Unsplash. Photo for illustration purposes only.