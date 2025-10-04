Teen pleads guilty to raping 13-year-old girl at Bukit Panjang carpark, victim was drunk & unconscious

16-year-old pleads guilty to raping girl in Singapore carpark

A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to raping a 13-year-old girl at a Bukit Panjang carpark, while another boy stood guard as a lookout.

The teenager, referred to as B1 in court documents, admitted to six charges on 30 Sept, including rape, theft, voluntarily causing hurt, and rioting.

He cannot be named as he is under the age of 18.

The judge has called for a reformative training suitability report.

Sentencing is scheduled for 22 Oct.

Raping incident in carpark followed after girl vomited from drinking

On 1 Sept 2023, B1 and his friends had been drinking soju with the girl at a playground in Petir Road.

After going through more than two bottles, the girl vomited and was carried to a nearby carpark staircase landing by her female friends, who helped change her out of the soiled clothes.

When they left, B1 stayed behind with two other boys.

He told one to keep watch for police while he and another friend committed various sexual acts on the unconscious girl, ST reported.

When the friend hesitated, afraid it might hurt her, B1 demonstrated how to do it.

Their acts ended when the lookout warned that police officers were approaching.

At the time, B1 denied knowing the girl and walked away.

The incident only surfaced in Jan 2024, when the lookout confided in a psychologist.

Court reveals pattern of behaviour

The court also heard that B1 and the same 13-year-old had sex at least five times in Aug 2023 while in a relationship, ST said.

They had sex at the staircase landing near B1’s home.

In May 2024, he began another relationship with a 14-year-old girl, arranging for her to visit his home via private-hire car after school so they could have sex.

He had known of her age.

Separately, he admitted to attacking a 14-year-old boy in 2023 after he was unhappy that the boy stared at him.

B1 made him kneel and stripped off his shirt before punching him repeatedly.

The victim sustained bruises and police were alerted by a passer-by.

Prosecution calls behaviour ‘especially troubling’

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Kai said the boy’s “severity and frequency of offending is especially troubling”, and urged the court to impose a stiff penalty.

Unrepresented in court, B1 said he regretted his actions, saying, “I just want to say that I regret my actions and would like to have some leniency in sentencing”.

B1 will return to court on 22 Oct for sentencing.

