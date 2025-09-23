Man disputes charge of raping intoxicated coworker after birthday dinner

Man disputes allegation of raping intoxicated coworker after dinner on shared birthdays

Jasper Lee Loong Kuan, 36, disputed a charge of rape last Thursday (18 Sept) after being accused of raping an intoxicated coworker.

The incident occurred after a birthday dinner in Sept 2021 — the pair, who reportedly share the same birthday, had been celebrating together.

Pair met through work in 2008

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the alleged victim first met Lee in 2008 while working as a customer service officer at an undisclosed company.

At the time, Lee was the managing director of a firm that her company was servicing.

The alleged victim left the company after four years, but rejoined the firm in 2020. As Lee’s company was still a client, the woman would contact him periodically.

Mr Lee and victim had dinner to celebrate shared birthdays

In Sept 2021, the pair met up for dinner at a restaurant in VivoCity shopping centre to celebrate their shared birthdays.

At the establishment, the pair shared two bottles of red wine and a glass each over dinner.

The woman later expressed her desire to go home as she started feeling intoxicated. Mr Lee proceeded to send her back.

Coworker accused man of raping her in her house after dinner

After a 35-minute drive, the pair arrived at a car park near the woman’s home.

CCTV and police camera footage from the vicinity showed that the woman was unsteady and required Lee to support her.

Lee allegedly accompanied the woman to her home. As soon as she reached her unit, the woman vomited into the toilet bowl.

The woman claimed that she subsequently went to lie down in the bedroom. However, as she was drifting in and out of consciousness, she felt Lee on top of her, but was too weak to push him away.

The alleged victim called the police at about the same time Lee left the apartment.

When the police arrived, they found the woman crouching behind the door, undressed. She also alleged that Lee had raped her.

A subsequent test revealed that the woman had 82mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

Prosecution argues victim was too intoxicated to give consent

The prosecution plans to call 31 witnesses and have a senior consultant from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) testify that the victim was too intoxicated to consent to sex.

The case will proceed to a trial after Lee denied one charge of rape last Thursday (18 Sept).

If convicted of rape, Lee faces up to 20 years’ jail, a fine, or caning.

Featured image by MS News.