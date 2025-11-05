M’sian rapper Namewee surrenders to police amid murder probe, denies hiding & escaping

Malaysian rapper Namewee detained by police in relation to death of Taiwanese influencer

Malaysian rapper Namewee is reportedly under detention after he surrendered himself to the police on Wednesday (5 Nov) morning.

This came shortly after Malaysian police announced that they were on the hunt for the rapper, in relation to the death of a Taiwanese influencer earlier in October.

The case was recently reclassified as murder, and Namewee was reportedly the last person who was with the influencer before her demise.

Namewee detained by police on 5 Nov

In the early hours of Wednesday (5 Nov), the 42-year-old rapper posted a selfie video of himself standing outside Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, also issued a statement on social media claiming he had arrived in KL from Johor Bahru (JB).

Additionally, he shared that he intends to fully cooperate with the police in ongoing investigations, to give an “explanation” to members of the public and the deceased’s family.

“I will not escape. I voluntarily surrendered for the past seven times that warrants were issued against me, I’ve never escaped,” said Wee.

Dang Wangi district police chief Sazalee Adam has since confirmed that Wee will be remanded at Dang Wangi police headquarters.

Case reclassified from sudden death to murder

In an earlier statement on Sunday (2 Nov), Wee denied using or “carrying” drugs.

He also questioned the competency of Malaysia’s emergency services, claiming that the ambulance took nearly an hour to arrive at the scene of the incident.

Taiwanese influencer Hsieh Yu-hsin was found dead in a hotel in KL on 22 Oct — she was reportedly working on a video project with Wee at the time.

Wee, who was reportedly the last person who was with Hsieh before her death, later tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine, and THC — a psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Blue pills suspected to be ecstasy were also found in the hotel room.

Even though the case was initially classified as a sudden death, Malaysian police reclassified it as murder on Tuesday (4 Nov).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus also said that Wee could not be located after the reclassification and believed he had “gone into hiding”.

