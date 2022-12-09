Rare Leopard Cat Spotted In S’pore Forest, Last Wildcat Species In Country

Rare Leopard Cat Spotted In Singapore Forest

Uncommon wildlife sightings in Singapore often involve animals like civets, pangolins, or sambar deer.

But one man recently had the honour of seeing an extremely rare leopard cat in Singapore.

Like its namesake, this feline sports a coat of spotted orange fur.

As it’s considered a critically endangered species, the man withheld the cat’s location for fear that it would attract unwanted attention. However, he mention that it was in a publicly accessible area.

John Lee, the founder of Wildlife Asia (Singapore), shared about the amazing discovery of Singapore’s last surviving wildcat species with MS News.

He said that he spotted the leopard cat in a publicly accessible area without any entry restrictions.

In order to protect the animal, Mr Lee refrained from revealing more specific details of the exact location.

He fears that if that information is divulged, large crowds would flock to the place, potentially bringing harm to the already endangered creature. This may anger the authorities as well.

Still, Mr Lee could not help but gush about his experience.

“I am blessed to witness the presence of the last surviving wildcat species in Singapore,” he wrote.

Reportedly fewer than 50 leopard cats left in Singapore

According to the Red Data Book, the leopard cat is classified as a critically endangered species in Singapore.

Although the animal is quite common in some parts of Asia, the opposite is true on our Little Red Dot.

In Jan this year, The Straits Times (ST) reported that that are fewer than 50 leopard cats left in Singapore and the country’s surrounding islands.

Singapore Infopedia describes the leopard cat as resembling its domestic counterpart.

Measuring between 40cm to 55cm long, it is mostly nocturnal and feeds on smaller creatures like rats, birds, and frogs.

