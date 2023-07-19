Woman Records Rat Chomping Down On Chicken At M’sia Supermarket, Urges Shoppers To Be Careful

Video Of Rat Nibbling On Chicken At Supermarket In Malaysia Disgusts Netizens

None of us would ever want to get up close and personal with pests while shopping for groceries.

In addition, such incidents are a good indication of the hygiene levels at an establishment.

Recently, a woman spotted a rat nibbling on a piece of raw chicken at a supermarket in Malaysia.

@fadhilahmad3031 aku lupa nak up video kene stanby dgn nitizen² puaka ni 😂😂 , sepatut aku kene rakam smpi owner kedai melingkup la br nitizen puas hati sedetail² nya kene bg tau … aku share br korg beringat , video ni pun dh 2,3minggu br aku teringat nak share .. masa aku rakam ada org lain dh bagi tau , ishhhhh mengkome niii kannn, lantak korg la nak kecam ke apa ke yg pntg beringat la membeli lauk basah terdedah ni risiko gini pasti ada tu je yg aku nak smpi kan , kalau aku pntg diri aku tak share g lantak korg laaa yg beli korg yg makan … #rattatouille #tikus #kedaiaceh #fyp #ikuttrend #xyzbca ♬ Stel Kendo Stel Kenceng Jedag Jedug – Rian DTM

She took to TikTok to post footage of the sight, warning shoppers to be careful.

Rat chomps down on chicken in Malaysia supermarket

The OP uploaded a two-minute clip of the incident to TikTok, sharing that it occurred at a supermarket in Malaysia with open shelves.

She was in her car when she spotted what appeared to be an animal near the raw chicken.

Taking out her phone, she then zoomed in to get a closer look.

Realising that it was a rodent that was consuming its fill of the poultry, the OP began recording footage of it.

In the video, the rat chews vigorously on the head and neck of the raw chicken.

The OP went on to note that the incident had occurred some time back, and she only remembered to upload it after the owner of the supermarket had already covered the shelves.

She urged her followers to remain aware when buying edible items from such open areas, pointing out the danger of contamination.

Netizens react in disgust

The video has since amassed over 120,000 views, with many TikTokers reacting in disgust to the sight.

One user pointed out that the chicken may now carry infectious diseases from the rodent, potentially harming whoever buys and eats the meat.

Another netizen slammed the owner of the supermarket for not covering the shelves to prevent the risk of contamination.

There were those who said they had stopped buying raw poultry and fish from their local stores due to incidents such as these.

As horrifying as the incident might have been to witness, it was wise of the OP to post about it on social media and warn her followers.

Hopefully, the supermarket will also be able to follow up on the matter and take steps to ensure that their products are safe from pests.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.