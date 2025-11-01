‘Catch a rat, get cash’: Clementi hawker centre rewards vendors for tackling rodent problem

Clementi hawker centre offers cash reward to fight rat infestation, up to S$100 per catch

In a bid to tackle hawkers’ rodent issue, Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre has introduced a “catch-a-rat” reward scheme.

Vendors who capture rats are given cash rewards based on the rodent’s size, with large specimens fetching up to S$100 each.

The initiative, started by Clementi Town Shop-Owners’ Association, has reportedly helped reduce the rat population and improve overall hygiene in the area.

‘Catch rats, earn money’ scheme sparks cooperation among hawkers

The association’s honorary president Mr Patrick Sze Chong Ee, 66, said the reward system has been in place for three years.

He said the aim was for vendors to work together to tackle the problem, not to profit from catching rats.

According to Mr Sze, the largest rat ever caught weighed nearly 1kg, earning its catcher a $100 reward, Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reported.

Photos shared by the association showed hawkers proudly displaying baskets of trapped rodents, with some catching baskets of baby rats for smaller rewards.

Reward scheme adjusted & open to public participants

According to SMDN, while the top prize was initially S$100, it has been adjusted to S$50.

However, the scheme is now open to members of the public, not just stallholders.

The reward system has been popular among hawkers and has seen promising results.

Records provided by the association showed that:

15 rats were caught in July 2025, with total rewards of S$305

27 rats were caught in Aug 2025, with S$520 paid out

21 rats were caught in Oct 2025, earning S$240 in total

Cleaner food centre after a collective effort

Hawkers have reportedly noticed an improvement in the rodent situation since the scheme was introduced.

Mr Sze noted that both stallholders and authorities take cleanliness seriously and have tried various methods, including glue traps and cages.

“Now there are fewer and fewer rats,” he said.

“And we have been working together to create a better dining environment.”

According to SMDN, other hawkers interviewed agreed, saying the centre feels noticeably cleaner and safer than before.

Public praises hawkers’ sense of responsibility

Many diners welcomed the initiative, calling it a responsible approach to maintaining hygiene.

Office worker Ms Tan, 24, said that rat problems can happen anywhere, and the key is whether it is dealt with properly.

“They take the problem seriously, which shows their sense of responsibility towards diners,” she said,

“That makes us feel at ease eating here.”

