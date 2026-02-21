Rodent seen eating from diner’s plate at Lucky Plaza, man catches it with cloth

Rodent nibbles on food from plate at Lucky Plaza basement eatery

Video footage has made its rounds on Facebook, showing a small rodent nibbling on food from a diner’s plate in Singapore, before being swiftly caught by a worker.

The 16-second video, shared by Facebook user Sheryle O. Oro on 19 Feb, was believed to have been filmed at the basement food court in Lucky Plaza.

It is unclear when the video was recorded.

Man catches rodent with a cloth

At the start of the video, a male diner can be seen scrambling away from the table after noticing the rodent.

He kicks a bag off the chair during his hasty escape, drawing the attention of a nearby female diner.

The rodent then proceeds to move off the plate, prompting the female diner to hurriedly snatch her bag away.

Moments later, a worker holding a small cloth can be seen walking towards the table, before nonchalantly grabbing the creature from behind.

It is unclear whether the rodent fell onto the plate from above, or simply climbed onto the table.

Netizens mostly concerned, some poke fun at the issue

One netizen pointed out that pests are a recurring issue in Lucky Plaza, noting rat sightings near the entrance of the mall’s basement previously.

Others observed that the worker seemed to be experienced in catching rats, and that this was likely a common occurrence for him.

Another netizen described the mall as “unlucky”, despite its name.

Rat infestations have become a recurring issue across Singapore.

In November last year, vendors at ABC Brickworks Food Centre reported rats scurrying around and leaving droppings.

Several housing estates such as Hougang and Ang Mo Kio have also been plagued by the rodents in recent years.

MS News has reached out to Lucky Plaza and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for comment.

Featured image adapted from Sheryle O. Oro on Facebook.