Rats Spotted At Bukit Panjang Produce Stall, SFA Investigating

Woman Spots Rats At Bukit Panjang Produce Stall, Claims Not The First Time

Bangkit Market is a popular destination for Bukit Panjang residents to get their groceries. Turns out, that’s true for rats too.

On Tuesday (14 Nov) night, a TikTok user was at Bangkit Market when she heard the loud squeaking of rats coming from an unattended stall.

She later saw the disgusting sight of rats scurrying about and helping themselves to the displayed produce.

To make matters worse, it’s apparently not the first time the TikTok user has spotted rats in the market.

Rats spotted at produce stall in Bukit Panjang market

TikTok user @vaiiii11‘ found herself at Bangkit Market in Bukit Panjang on 14 Nov. Late at night, most stalls at the indoor market stood shut.

However, one produce stall remained lit and open, even though it was lacking patrons.

Devoid of human patrons, anyway. The 24-year-old student heard the loud squeaking of rats coming from the stall, loaded with all manner of fruits and vegetables.

It seemed the affordable prices and open-air display had attracted rodents as well.

Finding the stall unattended, the OP scanned with her camera, trying to spot the loud rats.

After some searching, she caught one of the furry thieves red-handed.

It had seemingly squeezed into a high shelf and helped itself to some vegetables.

The OP stated in the accompanying caption that she saw about four to five rats eating the stall’s products.

OP alleges rats are a common sight at Bangkit Market

Responding to MS News queries, the OP said she was very disgusted and shocked at the unhygienic sight.

Thankfully, the 24-year-old had never bought produce from the stall before.

Even so, the OP alleged that this isn’t a one-off incident, calling rats in the Bukit Panjang market “a common sighting”.

“They are always there and are quite big too,” she said, “and [they] are not afraid of humans.”

The OP said that she generally spotted the rats in the market at night after most stalls closed. Thus, she did not mention it to any stall owners in Bangkit Market.

A spokesperson from the Singapore Food Agency confirmed that they’re looking into the incident.

They reiterated that food safety is a joint responsibility and that both food operators and members of the public have a role to play.

