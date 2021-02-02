Razer To Open 1,000 Positions For One-North Regional HQ

Singaporeans might have seen homegrown brand Razer more frequently in the news last year about their mask-producing operations amid the pandemic.

Recently, Razer has been grabbing headlines for a different reason.

In the near future, the gaming and fintech company will reportedly be hiring 1,000 new staff as it moves into its new regional HQ in One-North.

Source

Information, however, remains scarce on the types of jobs and when the hiring process will start.

Razer to fill 1,000 positions for new HQ

On Monday (1 Feb), Razer founder Tan Min-Liang visited their new facility in One-North to check on the placement of the iconic neon hydra logo that has become synonymous with the brand.

Source

Later, he shared a picture of the up-and-coming building on his LinkedIn page.

Source

Mr Tan also took the opportunity to announce that the company will be looking to fill around 1,000 positions for their regional headquarters.

Though the founder did not disclose any information about these positions, he urged interest parties to keep an eye out on Razer’s LinkedIn page.

As of the time of writing, there are no job listings on the company’s LinkedIn page that states explicitly that they’re for the new HQ.

Source

Originally scheduled to move in last year

Razer first announced plans to open the One-North HQ back in Dec 2018.

Source

The company was originally scheduled to move in last year, but this was later postponed to the second half of 2021.

The building will reportedly provide 19,300 square metres of space across 7 storeys housing the following facilities:

Offices

Research and development labs

Design studios

Currently, Razer has an office in the Chai Chee industrial area.

Good chance to join Razer

If the prospect of working at a rapidly evolving company like Razer excites you, this is definitely a good chance you wouldn’t want to miss.

Remember to check Razer’s LinkedIn page regularly to be stay up to date on their latest job openings. Best of luck to anyone applying.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from News Update Subscribers and LinkedIn.