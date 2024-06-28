950,000 S’porean HDB households to receive U-Save rebates amid rising electricity & gas tariffs for Q3 2024

950,000 Singaporean HDB households to receive U-Save & S&CC rebates in July 2024

More than 950,000 Singaporean HDB households are set to receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates next month.

These rebates, announced during Budget 2024, mark the second quarterly release for the 2024 Financial Year (FY2024).

They aim to alleviate GST and cost-of-living expenses for lower- and middle-income HDB households.

Eligible households can expect U-Save rebates ranging from S$550 to S$950.

One- and two-room flat residents will receive the highest rebates.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) stated that the U-Save rebates, on average, will cover approximately eight months of utility bills for one- and two-room flat residents.

Gas & electricity tariffs to increase in Q3 2024

On the same day as MOF’s statement, announcements were made regarding increases in gas and electricity tariffs for the third quarter of 2024.

In a press release, SP Group disclosed that electricity tariffs will rise by 0.3%, equating to an increase of 0.09 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) from 1 July to 30 Sep.

The adjustment is attributed to elevated energy costs.

Additionally, City Energy issued a separate statement indicating a 0.30 cent per kWh increase in gas tariffs for the same period.

U-Save & S&CC rebates to be automatically credited

In addition to U-Save rebates, eligible households will automatically receive up to a month’s worth of S&CC rebates in July.

In total, eligible households will receive up to four months of S&CC rebates throughout FY2024.

This includes a one-off Budget 2024 Cost-of-Living S&CC Rebate, which will be disbursed in January 2025.

Eligible households need not take any action to claim the U-Save and S&CC rebates.

The U-Save rebates will be directly credited into the households’ utilities account with SP Services.

As for the S&CC rebates, town councils will credit them to the respective households’ S&CC accounts.

Featured image adapted from ChinHooi on Canva.