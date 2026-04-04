Man dives into e-waste recycling bin at AMK Hub, takes away device

Man rummages inside e-waste recycling bin at AMK Hub for more than 15 seconds

A man was seen brazenly diving into an e-waste bin at AMK Hub in Ang Mo Kio and emerging with a device, presumably from inside the bin.

The act, which took place in full view of the public, was recorded in a viral TikTok video posted on Saturday (4 April).

Man climbs into e-waste recycling bin after looking around

The viral clip, which has been watched more than 64,000 times, was captioned, “Is this considered stealing?”

It showed the middle-aged man looking furtively behind him, then nimbly climbing into the ALBA e-waste bin, arms first.

As shoppers walked past, the man’s whole upper body was inside the bin at one point, with only his legs dangling outside.

Man emerges with tablet-like device, puts it into bag

After digging around inside the bin for a good 15 seconds, the man finally emerged with a few items, including what appeared to be a tablet-like device, in his hands.

He inserted one component into his shirt pocket, then put the two halves of the tablet together.

He then put the tablet into his bag and walked away.

E-waste recycling bin located at FairPrice AMK Hub

The original poster (OP) noted that the video was recorded outside the FairPrice Xtra supermarket in AMK Hub.

According to ALBA’s website, the company has an e-waste bin in Basement 2 of AMK Hub, outside the cashier of FairPrice.

It accepts information and communications technology (ICT) equipment, batteries. and lamps.

ALBA operates more than 870 collection points across Singapore, mainly at supermarkets, shopping malls, community centres, and void decks.

Netizens say it’s stealing, others sympathise

In the comments, some netizens did not think it was a big deal, but others explained that it was stealing, as the item belonged to the company that runs the bin.

In fact, according to the Environmental Public Health Act, as ALBA is the National Environment Agency’s (NEA’s) appointed Producer Responsibility Scheme Operator, all waste collected by the company is considered property of the NEA.

Users also suggested that a police report should be made.

Some had sympathy for the man, presuming that he was poor and times were bad.

Not the first recycling bin climber

This is not the first time people have been seen climbing inside ALBA’s e-waste recycling bins.

On 18 March, a photo was posted in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group showing a man with half his body inside a bin at Causeway Point in Woodlands.

In November last year, a TikToker posted a video of a man inside another e-waste recycling bin. The location appeared to be Woods Square, also in Woodlands.

It is uncertain whether this was the same man.

MS News has reached out to ALBA for more information.

Also read: Over 34,000 tonnes of e-waste recycled since 2021, all CCs to have e-waste bin by 1H2026

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Featured image adapted from @snowheart168 on TikTok.