Over 33,000 tonnes of e-waste recycled since 2021, all CCs to have e-waste bin by 1H2026

More than 33,000 tonnes of e-waste collected and recycled since 2021

Singapore’s recycling efforts have led to over 33,000 tonnes of electrical and electronic waste (e-waste) recycled under the Extended Producer Responsibility (ERP) scheme.

To boost convenience, the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment (MSE) has also announced plans to install an e-waste bin at every community centre (CC) by the first half of 2026.

Improved accessibility for those looking to recycle e-waste

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary provided the update during an E-Waste Day event on Sunday (12 Oct).

Since 2021, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has collected 33,000 tonnes of e-waste through its EPR scheme.

According to The Straits Times, authorities collected almost 10,000 tonnes of e-waste so far in 2025.

Significantly, this marks a 60% increase from the same period in 2024.

Furthermore, the number of e-waste collection points has tripled over the years, improving accessibility for people to dispose of their e-waste.

In fact, the MSE added its 1,000th collection point on 12 Oct.

Each CC to have e-waste bin by 1H2026

While Singapore has seen much progress, MSE acknowledged that there is still room for improvement in terms of improving “accessibility” and “convenience” of e-waste recycling.

Apart from increasing the total number of bins, the ministry emphasised the convenience of their placement.

This includes communal areas and places with high footfall, such as shopping malls and supermarkets.

In line with this, residents can expect an e-waste bin at every CC by the first half of 2026.

Expanded recycling options for e-waste

Under the Retailers’ 1-for-1 Takeback Scheme introduced in 2021, retailers helped to collect customers’ old appliances during delivery free of charge.

The retailer then sends the old appliance for proper recycling.

Town councils across Singapore also offer bulky waste removal services.

Since 2025, the scheme operator ALBA E-Waste Smart Recycling Pte Ltd has provided free doorstep collection services for bulky e-waste.

All in all, these new schemes provide households with more recycling options.

Moving forward, ALBA is also looking to launch a revamped version of its Step Up app, adding features to locate the nearest bin and participate in collection events.

Residents encouraged to purchase mindfully and use devices to full lifespan

Introduced in 2021, the EPR scheme ensures proper end-of-life management of e-waste.

This maximises resource recovery and diverts waste from Semakau landfill.

Encouraging individuals to “purchase mindfully” and “use devices to their full lifespan”, Dr Janil Puthucheary reminded that the handling of e-waste requires “active participation” from everyone.

Also read: S’pore E-Waste Bins Overflow with General Waste, Redditors Urge Public To Use Them Properly

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Sustainability and Environment on X and National Environment Agency.