S’pore Red Cross to send S$50K in aid to help rescue efforts following earthquake in the Philippines

Singapore Red Cross contributes to Philippines earthquake rescue efforts

On Friday (3 Oct), the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) announced that it plans to send S$50,000 in aid to help rescue efforts following the earthquake that struck the Philippines earlier this week.

The 6.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Cebu late on 30 Sept has caused severe damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, schools, and churches.

This aid will support “urgent medical needs, water sanitation and hygiene, and mental health and psychosocial support activities” organised by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

Singapore Red Cross to work closely with local partners

SRC also announced that it was in talks with other local partners in the Philippines to provide prepositioned water filters to affected communities.

Meeting and addressing the most urgent problems on the ground was a priority for SRC, which stated that it would stay in close coordination with local partners.

The SRC also commended the PRC for acting swiftly in rapidly assessing the situation and providing first aid and welfare services.

At least 72 dead after earthquake in Philippines

Since the earthquake on 30 Sept, more than 2,400 aftershocks have struck the country.

According to the Straits Times, there have been at least 72 reported dead and 300 injured as of 9am on 2 Oct.

“The situation in the Philippines is dire; thousands have lost their loved ones, homes, and livelihoods,” said Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General/CEO, Singapore Red Cross in the announcement of SRC’s aid.

“Our contribution is intended to provide immediate assistance, helping to ensure that essential needs are met swiftly and that hope remains alive.”

The earthquake is the latest in a series of natural disasters that has struck the region, with Cebu still recovering from Typhoon Bualoi which made landfall just last week (26 Sept).

Also read: 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Cebu kills at least 69, province declares state of calamity

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the Singapore Red Cross and Vanesa de Leon on Facebook.