Red-light cameras to be used to catch speeding motorists: S’pore Police Force

Police to use red-light cameras to catch speeding motorists from Q2 2024

Traffic police will soon start utilising red-light cameras to catch speeding motorists on Singapore roads.

This comes after a higher rate of fatal accidents due to red-light running, speeding and drink-driving.

As such, the authorities are stepping up enforcement action against irresponsible road users.

They will be rolling out this new measure progressively across the island, starting from the second quarter of this year.

Traffic accidents resulting in deaths & injuries increased in 2023

In a Facebook post about the Annual Road Traffic Situation 2023, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) revealed that traffic accidents resulting in deaths and injuries have increased between 2022 and 2023.

Per the 2023 Annual Road Traffic Situation report, the numbers are as follows:

26% increase in accidents resulting in fatalities

25.9% increase in onsite fatalities

2.4% increase in accidents resulting in injuries

5.8% increase in onsite injuries

A growing number of fatal accidents is due to red-light running, speeding and drink-driving, SPF said.

Elderly pedestrians & motorcyclists most susceptible in traffic accidents

Among road users, motorcyclists and elderly pedestrians are the most vulnerable groups.

SPF noted that these groups continue to account for a disproportionate number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries or death.

Elderly pedestrians make up a whopping 69.2% of fatalities in accidents involving pedestrians.

On the other hand, 53.5% of overall traffic accidents involve motorcyclists or pillion riders. This group also makes up half of all traffic fatalities in 2023.

Red-light cameras to be used to catch speeding motorists from Q2 2024

In light of these statistics, the police will be taking a harsher stance against “irresponsible road users”.

They will progressively activate the speed enforcement of red-light cameras across the island from the second quarter of 2024.

Specifically, it will target locations that are more prone to accidents and traffic violations, to “improve driver behaviour”.

The SPF reminds motorists that road safety is a responsibility everyone shares.

“Together, we can continue to practice good road safety habits and play our part in making Singapore’s roads safer.”

