US Man Wears Red Thong As Face Mask On United Airlines Flight

We’ve all seen our fair share of face mask replacements since the pandemic started. Who could forget the lady who donned an air-purifying respirator in Tekka earlier this year?

To add to the list of odd sightings, a man in the United States (US) wore a red thong as a face mask on his recent flight.

However, the stewards on board weren’t having any of his antics and kicked him off the flight.

He was then apprehended by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and airport security.

US man told that his red thong facemask couldn’t work

According to a report by NBC-2, Adam Jenne, the thong-wearing man, was kicked off a flight heading to Washington DC from Fort Lauderdale Airport.

Footage of the incident was also shared on Twitter and show Mr Jenne confronted by airline staff for his ‘mask’.

The amicable conversation ended with Mr Jenne unceremoniously leaving the plane after being told that his red thong “couldn’t work”.

In the latter half of the video, another passenger had asked an airline staff if Mr Jenne was kicked off the plane.

After receiving an unacceptable response, the passenger walked out of the flight too.

US man’s red thong antics was not his first time

In an interview with NBC-2, Mr Jenne shares that this is not the first time he’s donned a thong as a mask during a flight.

He describes the reactions on previous flights to be of “wild appreciation”. There were also others that were “confrontational”.

Despite that, he would always get to his destination barring this occasion.

United Airlines, the airline he was on, released a statement saying that Mr Jenne wasn’t complying with the federal mask mandate.

They also expressed appreciation for their team for dealing with the issue on the ground, before the plane took off.

Despite getting kicked off, United Airlines has refunded Mr Jenne for his flight.

Wear face mask to prevent transmission

Underwear isn’t something that most people would wear on their faces, at least not in public.

On a serious note, thongs obviously don’t confer the same level of protection as compared to proper face masks, which help prevent Covid-19 transmissions.

Like most things in life, the things we wear on our faces serve different purposes. As far as Covid-19 protection is concerned, proper face masks are probably our best bet.

