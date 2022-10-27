Redditor Served Prata With Sunny-Side-Up Egg At US Restaurant, Yellow Curry Raises Eyebrows

Redditor Gets Unexpected Egg Prata Dish With Suspicious Yellow Curry At Singapore-Style US Restaurant

Restaurants selling distinctively Singaporean dishes often pop up in foreign countries. The quality of such delicacies, however, may be significantly different than expected.

This was the case for a Redditor who had roti prata at a restaurant in the United States (US). The eatery served him the dish alongside a sunny-side-up egg.

What drew users’ attention, though, was the colour of the curry itself — which was an eye-searing yellow.

Redditor has prata with egg at US restaurant

Posting to Reddit on 26 Oct, a Redditor shared a rather unique experience they had at a restaurant in the US.

The eatery reportedly sold Singapore-style dishes. As such, the OP decided to get a plate of prata. They opted to add an egg as well, seeing as it was an available option.

The OP then received quite the shock when the delicacy came with a sunny-side-up egg, right in the middle of the prata.

“Thought I was getting roti telur,” the Redditor bemoaned in the caption.

Yellow colour of curry sparks questions

The post eventually went viral, gaining more than 1,800 upvotes at the time of writing. What surprised most Redditors, however, wasn’t the placement of the egg, but the colour of the curry itself.

Boasting a bright yellow, the gravy does seem more than a little sus. Many of us in Singapore, after all, are used to curry of a more mellow, perhaps even orangey colour.

One user joked that the dish resembled something he’d expect his newborn child to make.

No doubt there as to what he’s referring to.

In a similar vein, another commenter made a comparison that’s sure to ruin all our appetites.

A few netizens went easier on the curry, likening it to mustard. It’s not exactly something we’d pair with prata, but at least it won’t put us off our lunch.

In response to a query, the OP confirmed that the eatery was from a local chain of restaurants that branched out into the US.

The OP claimed that while some of their dishes lacked the sort of quality one experiences in Singaporean establishments, others were pretty decent — such as their bak kut teh.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information on the matter.

