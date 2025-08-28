4 hospitalised after fire breaks out at Redhill Close HDB, likely electrical in origin

50 evacuated, 4 sent to hospital after fire in fourth-floor unit of Redhill HDB

A fire broke out in a fourth-floor flat at Blk 68 Redhill Close in the early hours of Wednesday (28 Aug), forcing about 50 residents to evacuate in the middle of the night.

Four people were sent to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) after the incident, including three who were rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers from the bedroom of the affected unit.

Fire engulfs unit’s living room

SCDF shared in a Facebook post that they were alerted to the fire at 1.15am.

When firefighters arrived, the living room of the unit was engulfed in flames. The blaze was quickly extinguished with a water jet and confined to the living room.

Three occupants were rescued from a bedroom in the affected flat. They were conscious but had suffered from smoke inhalation and minor burn injuries.

They were immediately taken to SGH for treatment.

Another person in a different unit on a separate floor also reported feeling unwell and was similarly conveyed to SGH.

Fire likely electrical in nature

Preliminary investigations suggest the blaze was of electrical origin in the living room.

SCDF took the opportunity to remind residents of fire safety practices, including:

Avoid overloading electrical outlets

Switch off appliances when not in use

Regularly check and replace damaged wires

Don’t run wires under carpets or place them near hot surfaces

Only use appliances with the Safety Mark

Don’t leave devices or batteries charging unattended, especially overnight

