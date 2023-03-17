61-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Redhill Home, Co-Tenant Arrested For Suspected Murder

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

59-Year-Old Man Arrested For Murder Of Redhill Close Co-Tenant

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) arrested a 59-year-old man for the suspected murder of his co-tenant at a residential unit at Redhill Close.

Officers found the victim, a 61-year-old man, lying motionless inside.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), he had multiple wounds.

Victim found with multiple wounds on 17 Mar

Citing an SPF news release, CNA reported that the police received an alert regarding a case of murder at a Redhill Close unit at around 10.50am today (17 Mar).

Officers found a 61-year-old man with multiple wounds lying unconscious at the location upon arrival.

Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The police also arrested a 59-year-old man, who was the victim’s co-tenant or flatmate, at the scene.

The Straits Times (ST) states that the suspect will be charged in court tomorrow (18 Mar) for murder. Thereafter, he may face the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing. We’ll update the article should more information surface.

Meanwhile, MS News extends our sincerest condolences to the victims’ loved ones.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps, for illustration purposes only.