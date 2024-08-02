S$20K in refunds secured for S’pore Sky Lantern Festival attendees as CASE complaints rise 538%

Sky Lantern Festival customers get about S$20,450 in refunds after ‘extensive discussions’ with organisers

Attendees of the Sky Lantern Festival in Sentosa have finally had their complaints resolved as S$20,450 in refunds has been given out to them.

This was revealed in a media release by the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) on Thursday (1 Aug).

Number of entertainment-related complaints go up by 538%

CASE said it received 670 complaints related to the entertainment industry in the first six months of this year.

This is “a significant surge” from the 105 complaints in the first half of 2023 — an increase of 565, or 538%.

In total, 7,721 complaints were received during 1H2024, a 6% rise from 2023 that was attributed to the entertainment-related surge.

It comes as more events and concerts are being hosted in Singapore, CASE added.

Full refunds secured over Sky Lantern Festival

Nearly 75% of the entertainment-related complaints were to do with the Sky Lantern Festival, which CASE described as “botched”.

CASE conducted “extensive discussions” with the organisers, Asian Couture and Boutique, and secured a full refund for affected consumers who lodged a CASE complaint.

This amounted to about S$20,450, CASE said.

In March, CASE president Melvin Yong said attendees who lodged their complaint by 31 March would get a full refund.

Event couldn’t proceed due to lack of clearance

The Sky Lantern Festival, which was due to happen on 21 Feb, ended up being rescheduled when attendees found themselves unable to release their lanterns due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Instead of real candles, they received LED lanterns.

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) told MS News that the organisers were unable to obtain the necessary licences and clearance to meet safety requirements mandated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Each ticket to the event cost S$50, excluding platform booking fees.

Sky Lantern Festival customers initially told no refunds allowed

Disappointed customers demanded refunds, with one telling MS News that the event was an “embarrassment for Singapore”.

However, they were further disappointed when an organiser said that tickets were “final and non-refundable”.

Instead, customers could attend the “rescheduled event” in April. Those unable to make the new date were suggested to put their tickets up for sale.

But SCDF in turn told MS News that it had not given clearance for this new event.

Finally, CASE intervened and said attendees should receive a full refund.

Ticket scalpers also contributed to surge in complaints

Concert ticket resellers also contributed to the surge in complaints, CASE said.

There are rising concerns that scalpers are “taking advantage of concertgoers by inflating ticket prices significantly”, CASE added.

4% of these complaints were from fans who had entered concert venues only to be told their tickets were invalid.

A number of such cases were widely reported during the six sold-out shows played by Taylor Swift at the National Stadium in March.

CASE ‘deeply concerned’ over rise in entertainment complaints

Mr Yong said CASE is “deeply concerned” over the rise in entertainment complaints.

The association anticipates a further increase in similar complaints as Singapore establishes itself as the region’s premier event and concert hub, he added, saying

Unfair trade practices in the events and concerts sectors have the potential to impact many consumers as we saw this happen during the botched Sky Lantern event in February this year.

CASE is actively studying how other countries are tackling ticket scalping, among other “disamenities” related to events and concerts.

Featured image adapted from @meredithhhh21 on Instagram and courtesy of Sheena Mulani.