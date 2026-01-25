Man from M’sia claims to regret becoming a S’porean citizen, worried he’ll ‘work until he dies’

Man from M’sia allegedly regrets becoming S’porean citizen and is worried about working until he dies

On Tuesday (20 Jan), a post on r/Malaysia telling the story of a Malaysian man who allegedly regretted becoming a Singaporean and feared he might end up working until he died citizen sparked discussion.

According to The Rakyat Post, the now-deleted post told the story of a passenger speaking to the now-allegedly Singaporean private-hire driver.

Confronting the reality behind the dream

The driver’s deep regrets stem from the rising cost of living in Singapore. The expenses have gotten to the point where the Malaysian-turned-Singaporean is worried he might have to work until he dies.

His one hope seems to be that his wife still held her Malaysian citizenship, which may open the door to his return.

However, because his children were born in Singapore and held citizenship, they will have to fulfill their national service.

The original poster (OP) then used the story as a cautionary tale for Malaysians looking to become Singaporean citizens.

They pointed out that you could live a slower life in Malaysia’s countryside, but that was impossible in Singapore.

Because of that, they advised Malaysians to simply treat Singapore as a place to make money, instead of a future home.

Some agree with sentiment, others cast doubt on story

Several hours after the post was made, the r/Malaysia moderator team deleted the post. In a pinned comment, they pointed to a rule about off-topic posts and rants.

However, by then, a huge discussion had already been sparked with the thread receiving over 200 comments by the time of writing.

One comment reaffirmed the sentiment that Malaysians should only think of Singapore as a place of employment.

Other commenters who agreed also pointed out the generous exchange rate. However, those who disagreed said that it can be very difficult to uproot from Singapore after spending a long time there.

Others even said that “things just work” in Singapore, comparing the Lion City’s robust transport to Malaysia’s.

On the other hand, some keen-eyed observers also casted doubt on the legitimacy of OP’s tale.

Several commenters point out that the OP seems to switch between claiming to be Malaysian or Singaporean on Reddit.

Also read: M’sian MP suggests 2-year entry ban for foreign vehicles caught with subsidised RON95



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Netfalls on Canva. Image is for illustration purposes only.