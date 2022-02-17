Regular Testing Only For Sectors Catering To Vulnerable Groups From 18 Feb

To monitor infections at workplaces, regular antigen rapid tests (ART) or Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) has become the norm.

But with the shorter incubation period of the Omicron variant, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has decided to adjust the requirements accordingly.

From 18 Feb, the RRT will only be mandatory for workers in sectors dealing with vulnerable groups and essential services.

Most workers do not need to undertake regular testing

According to MOH’s press release, individuals who are working at non-essential workplaces will not have to undergo RRT anymore.

Starting 18 Feb, the RRT will only be applicable to workers in the following settings:

healthcare sector

eldercare sector

settings with children below 5 years old

selected essential services sector

Other sectors that are currently practising the RRT will no longer have to do so.

Individuals should still practise personal responsibility

Though this means that most workers no longer need to report their ART results regularly, MOH still reminds everyone of the importance of personal responsibility.

For people who often visit crowded places or interact with vulnerable groups, MOH encourages them to conduct regular self-testing just to be safe.

Companies that still have extra test kits can also distribute them to employees till all resources are fully utilised.

Be socially responsible & considerate

Hopefully, the new rule can better shift our society’s focus towards looking out for the vulnerable.

Should you ever feel unwell or have mild symptoms, don’t hesitate to conduct self-testing and isolate yourself.

So long as everyone stays responsible, we can hopefully protect vulnerable groups in our society and curb the virus together.

