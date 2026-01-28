M’sian religious affairs minister says work-related stress may contribute to LGBT-related behaviour

Malaysia Religious Affairs Minister says work stress is among factors linked to LGBT lifestyle

Malaysia’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Dr Zulkifli Hasan, has claimed that work-related stress may be one of the contributing factors leading individuals to engage in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) lifestyle.

In addition to work stress, Dr Zulkifli noted that social influences and a lack of religious practice also play significant roles in shaping an individual’s involvement in LGBT activities.

In Malaysia, same-sex intimacy remains criminalised under the Federal Penal Code of 1936, which prohibits “carnal intercourse against the order of nature” and “outrages on decency”.

Those found guilty face penalties of up to 20 years in prison, along with whipping. Both men and women are subject to these laws.

Cites 2017 study on factors contributing to LGBT lifestyle

Dr Zulkifli referred to a 2017 study by Sulaiman et al., which suggested that multiple factors could influence what he described as an LGBT lifestyle.

These factors include social influences, sexual experiences, work-related stress, and other personal factors.

“The study emphasised that the combination of these elements may contribute to the development of LGBT-related behavior,” he said.

He also noted that a lack of religious practice is another contributing factor.

Dr Zulkifli was responding to a question from Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, who had requested updated data on LGBT trends in Malaysia, including the breakdown by age groups, ethnic composition, and the key factors contributing to these trends.

However, he stated that the government does not have official statistics on the LGBT population in the country.

“This is because research on the LGBT community in Malaysia is still very limited, resulting in a lack of comprehensive data on this population,” he explained.

135 LGBT-related arrests recorded from 2022 to 2025

In a separate parliamentary response to Member of Parliament Rosol Wahid, Dr Zulkifli revealed that 135 LGBT-related arrests had been recorded between 2022 and 2025.

He explained that the enforcement of criminal Shariah offences, including cases involving sodomy and cross-dressing, falls under the jurisdiction of state religious authorities.

For individuals suspected of involvement in such activities but lacking sufficient evidence for prosecution, Dr Zulkifli stated that they are typically offered advice, counselling, or rehabilitative courses.

Dr Zulkifli also mentioned that the government has organised special programmes to help guide individuals in a more positive direction.

Assistance is also offered to help them transition into better fields of work or entrepreneurship.

At the same time, Dr Zulkifli reaffirmed that the Madani government strongly opposes the promotion of LGBT-themed programmes or events, particularly on social media, as they go against Islamic teachings.

He urged the public to report any online content promoting such activities to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Featured image adapted from Daily Express and Gay Malaysia and LGBT Rights on Facebook.