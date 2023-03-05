M’sian Religious Teacher Upset With Blackpink Holding Concerts During Flood, Calls For Cancellation

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Religious Teacher Hopes For Blackpink Concert To Be Hit By Flood

For the past few days, Malaysia has been hit hard by a series of floods. The situation has resulted in the evacuation of over 40,000 people.

Despite the escalating disaster, K-pop group Blackpink did not cancel their scheduled concert on 4 Mar.

Upset by their apparent indifference, a religious teacher in Malaysia said he hoped their concert would be hit by a flood prior to the event.

Malaysia religious teacher curses Blackpink concert

PU Syed, a religious teacher in Malaysia, took to Facebook to post his criticism of Blackpink on 3 Mar. He made the post the day before the concert.

In the caption, he stated that several areas in Malaysia were struggling in the wake of the devastation the flood had left.

Despite this, he said Blackpink still planned to hold their concert at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

“Disasters come in turns,” he said in the post. “But humans still like to spread sin everywhere.”

He concluded by hoping that the concert would be hit by a flood as well.

Not his first time speaking out against Blackpink

While certainly daunting, the threat had no effect on the event.

It proceeded as scheduled and was a success, with the band performing in front of a packed stadium.

According to Sin Chew Daily, this wasn’t the first time PU Syed had spoken up against Blackpink, either.

Back in Jan, he said that with Ramadan coming in March, he did not want Blackpink to hold their concerts around the same time as well.

He thus called for a boycott and asked the organisers to cancel the event entirely.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from PU Syed on Facebook and Blackpink on Facebook.