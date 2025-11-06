S’pore homeowner reports interior designer to police after paying S$48K for renovation that never started

Homeowner makes police report after falling victim to alleged S$48,000 renovation scam

A female homeowner in Singapore reported an interior designer to the police after paying approximately S$48,000 for renovation works that allegedly did not commence.

Renovation works scheduled for August

The homeowner had planned to begin renovations in August on her four-room resale HDB flat in Choa Chu Kang.

The 36-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, told Shin Min Daily News that she was matched with a renovation firm in March.

The company then assigned her a designer who discussed her renovation needs over the phone.

After meeting him in person and seeing positive online reviews, the homeowner signed the contract and paid a deposit of S$1,000.

She said the designer’s initial quote was about S$38,000, which later rose to approximately S$48,000.

Before the start of the renovation in mid-August, the designer purportedly approached her twice for payments, claiming the money was needed to prepare the cabinets in advance.

He also said he would cover the electricity connection fees upfront, with the understanding that she would reimburse him.

Designer said company’s bank account changed

The designer later informed the homeowner that the company’s bank account had changed. The latter then transferred about S$48,000 to the new account.

Two weeks before the start of the renovation, the homeowner received a call from the renovation company stating that the designer had gone missing. The company also claimed that the account she made payment to was his personal one.

The homeowner managed to reach the designer, who promised to repay the money. However, after he repeatedly missed repayment deadlines, she reported him to the police.

After reporting him, she learned that she was not the first victim — seven others had also filed similar complaints.

When Shin Min Daily tried contacting the designer, he reportedly hung up on the reporter. Calls to the renovation company were also ignored or cut off.

In response to MS News queries, the police confirmed that a report was made and investigations are ongoing.

Renovation company claims it was also a victim

The renovation company said it was also a victim, emphasising that the interior designer was not their employee — he was working with the company as an independent sales agent and contractor.

The company has also lodged a police report after receiving customer complaints.

The homeowner said the company claimed it couldn’t do anything because she did not make payment to its official account.

But she felt this was unreasonable, saying she had always dealt directly with the designer and only transferred the money after he informed her of the change in bank account. The company offered to continue the renovation if she paid 50% of the costs. However, she requested a 50% refund instead, which was turned down by the company.

The homeowner also alleged that the company did not refund her S$1,000 deposit — the company had claimed that the case would be ‘settled’ if they refunded the sum.

Designer urges homeowner to take down social media post

Soon after lodging a police report, the homeowner shared her experience online.

Interestingly, the designer — who was uncontactable — subsequently contacted her with a repayment plan.

The designer urged her to remove the social media post, claiming it would affect his work and delay repayment.

Other netizens also contacted her, saying the designer had worked in the F&B industry and was allegedly linked to financial issues. The homeowner ended up hiring another contractor, which cost her S$46,000. She had to take a loan to finance the renovation and only moved into her flat recently.

