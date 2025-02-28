Rescue cats & dogs in the Philippines fed to reptiles after they were adopted by people posing as kind owners

Rescue cats & dogs in the Philippines fed to reptiles after being adopted

An animal welfare group in the Philippines exposed a cruel trade where individuals posed as kind owners seeking to adopt rescue cats and dogs only to later feed the very same animals to reptiles.

Alliance of Animal Advocates — a local animal welfare group — has urged pet owners to be vigilant when looking to re-home their animals.

Adopt pets & used them as live feed

The welfare group said some individuals have infiltrated “animal rescue groups” and would pose as kind owners seeking to adopt a new pet.

Taking advantage of rescuers desperate to rehome animals, these individuals may even express interest in adopting several pets.

The practice was exposed by Pobreng Echoi, a Facebook page associated with the Alliance of Animal Advocates, earlier this week. The post alleged that some adopters were even attempting to pay ₱500 (S$12) to adopt.

The post also contained a photo of a dog being strangled by a large snake inside a cage.

In a similar incident last year, a man in Thailand adopted several dogs in November last year and slaughtered them for food.

The man had killed and eaten four dogs as part of an archaic practice that some believe bestows health benefits.

Also read: Man in Thailand brings adopted dogs to slaughterhouse, kills them for food

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Pobreng Echoion on Facebook and Manila Bulletin.