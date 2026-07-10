S’pore animal welfare group reminds potential pet owners of rising vet costs ahead of dog adoption drive

Singapore animal rescue group warns of realities of pet ownership ahead of adoption drive

Ahead of an upcoming adoption drive, local animal welfare group Voices For Animals (VFA) is reminding potential adopters that taking in a rescued pet requires more than sympathy.

The group’s president, 44-year-old Derrick Tan, told MS News that VFA has encountered people who adopted because they felt sorry for an animal, only to realise later that they were unprepared for the long-term responsibility.

“We have seen and met many potential adopters who are very good pet owners, but their intention of adopting is because they feel for the animals and their plight,” he said.

For VFA, ensuring that potential adopters understand the realities of pet ownership is therefore a crucial part of the rehoming process.

Adoption drive features six recently rescued dogs

VFA, which primarily rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes domesticated pets, will feature six recently rescued dogs at its upcoming adoption drive.

The dogs were taken in from an owner who was unable to cope with the growing number of pets at home after a pair of unsterilised dogs reproduced.

They are among several dogs currently awaiting adoption, including others that have yet to be featured.

VFA also has cats available for adoption, although cat adoption sessions are held separately.

Interested applicants must first submit an application, after which the group will assess their suitability and invite selected applicants to meet the cats.

Older and retired breeding dogs receive fewer applications

Mr Tan said many retired breeding dogs come to VFA at an estimated age of around six, which some people may already consider senior.

However, he stressed that they are no different from other dogs and can still learn and adapt to a new way of life with time, patience, and guidance.

Even so, older and retired breeding dogs often receive far less interest than younger animals.

Mr Tan described it as a “sad truth” that applications may come flooding in when VFA posts about younger dogs or cats, while older dogs sometimes receive no enquiries at all.

He added that shelters rarely come across healthy young puppies or kittens, and those they do receive may include animals intercepted at checkpoints after being smuggled by illegal sellers or buyers.

Despite this, VFA continues to receive messages from people specifically asking to adopt puppies or kittens, without realising that shelters do not produce or consistently have young animals available.

Veterinary expenses can place a burden on pet owners

Beyond choosing a pet based on age or appearance, VFA reminded potential adopters to consider whether they are financially prepared for the realities of pet ownership.

“Veterinary care has become increasingly expensive over the years,” Mr Tan wrote in his Facebook post, adding that the reminder was not meant to discourage adoption, but to ensure that adopters understand the responsibility involved.

Before bringing any animal into your family, please ensure you are financially comfortable enough to provide for their healthcare should the need arise.

Mr Tan told MS News that VFA has encountered adopters who later returned their dogs because they were unable to manage unforeseen veterinary expenses.

He emphasised that adopters should focus not only on an animal’s difficult past, but also on whether they are genuinely prepared to provide for its future.

Please adopt not because you feel sorry for them, but because you are genuinely ready to make a lifelong commitment.

Some dogs are returned when they do not meet owners’ expectations

Financial constraints are not the only reason adopted dogs may be returned.

Mr Tan said VFA has also met adopters who were responsible pet owners but expected their newly adopted dog to behave like a previous pet.

Some later realised that the dog had a very different temperament and returned it to VFA.

Together with cases involving unexpected medical expenses, such experiences have reinforced the importance of entering an adoption with realistic expectations.

VFA therefore encourages potential adopters to think carefully about whether they have the time, patience, finances, and willingness to care for an animal for the rest of its life.

Those who are ready to adopt can submit an application to VFA.

The group will assess potential adopters and invite shortlisted applicants for an interview or meeting before proceeding with the adoption.

While adopting a rescued pet comes with considerable responsibility, those who are prepared to offer patience, care, and a lifelong commitment can give these animals a safe and loving home.

Also read: 25 rescue dogs don SUPERGIRL capes at Orchard, with 10 looking for forever homes

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Featured image adapted from Tan Derrick on Facebook and courtesy of Derrick Tan.