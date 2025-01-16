Restaurant in the Philippines ‘hires’ rescued epileptic dog as ‘cashier’, took 6 months to train him

Restaurant in the Philippines “hires” rescued epileptic dog as “cashier”

It is not uncommon for businesses worldwide to involve their beloved animals in their operations to appeal to customers who are animal lovers.

In Nueva Ecija, Philippines, a restaurant “hired” Popoy — a rescued epileptic dog — as a “cashier”. His job involves collecting payments through a QR code attached to his collar.

Tikya Garden Bistro announced Popoy’s role in a Facebook post on 14 Jan, which has garnered 94,000 likes and 33,000 shares at the time of this article.

Restaurant apologises if new canine staff is always napping

According to the bistro’s post, the rescue underwent training for half a year to sit in front of customers and wait for their payment.

Customers who wish to foot their bill electronically only need to Popoy’s name.

However, the restaurant also added a disclaimer regarding their newest employee in the post.

“Although he’s a good boy, please understand if he’s always on break or napping (he’s new to his job)”, they wrote.

“His favourite tip is bone from deep-fried pork trotters,” they added.

Netizens look out for rescued epileptic dog cashier

Netizens were delighted to learn about the rescue’s role, thanking the restaurant for taking care of him.

They also sent messages to help the business owner and customers take better care of the new ‘staff member’.

However, many suggested giving treats to Popoy as part of their order, claiming that bones are bad for dogs.

One user reminded customers not to take photos of Popoy with their flash on, saying this could send the epileptic dog into a seizure.

