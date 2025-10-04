Residents in M’sia startled by ‘meteor’ lighting up night sky, loud bang also heard

Malaysian residents startled after ‘meteor’ lights up sky before a loud bang

Residents in Sarawak, Malaysia, were startled when the sky was suddenly lit up by a “meteor”.

As though this was not shocking enough, they also heard a loud bang following the sighting.

Clips on Facebook show a light streaking across the sky before disappearing.

These sightings were reported by several witnesses across Sarawak, from Bintulu to Miri on the island of Borneo.

According to the New Straits Times, the light was first spotted at around 9pm on Wednesday (1 Oct), near the Samalaju industrial area which is known for natural gas processing.

‘Meteor’ streaks across sky

A clip of the incident on 1 Oct shows a group of people seated outside a home.

Suddenly, at around 8.50pm, the dim sky lights up before a white light races across the sky.

Nearly all of the people who had been seated earlier stood up to investigate.

Several other clips uploaded to Facebook also show what appears to be the same light from different angles, including one from a dashcam.

Not the first time locals spot similar lights

The New Straits Times reports that earlier this year on 25 Aug, locals spotted a similar phenomenon.

Some locals have linked it to aliens.

In another mysterious incident from mid-September, residents in China spotted an unidentified flying object (UFO) in the sky.

Similar to the incident from this week, a loud thundering bang could be heard after the sighting.

Many speculate this to be some sort of missile test.

Three years prior, Sarawak’s night skies were also lit up by pieces of a Chinese rocket re-entering Earth’s orbit.

