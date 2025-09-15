‘UFO’ allegedly spotted in China sky, explodes after ball of light shoots it down

Residents in China film alleged ‘UFO’ exploding in night sky, some speculate it’s actually a missile

Residents in several provinces in Shandong, China, allegedly spotted an unidentified flying object (UFO) in the sky on Friday evening (12 Sept).

Several videos circulating on social media show a white orb rapidly cruising the sky.

Then, a warm ball of light shoots up from the ground and hits the mysterious object, creating an explosion that momentarily lights up the night sky.

Loud bangs heard and vibrations felt

According to Oriental Daily, residents heard two loud bangs — one at 9.07pm and another three minutes later.

Some likened them to the sound of cannonballs, but many thought it was thunder, as it was raining at the time.

People in several areas also reported observing slight vibrations in their windows and smelling smoke in the air, Mirror Weekly reported.

Experts speculate missile interception test

Some members of the public speculated that the incident was caused by military testing, missile interception, or re-entry of spacecraft debris into the atmosphere.

Based on witnesses’ descriptions, military experts also believe that what had happened was a missile interception test.

They explained that the first flying object could have been a simulated target missile, while the second might have been an interception missile.

However, when asked by local media outlets, Weifang Emergency Management Bureau staff said they have not received any news about the incident and even denied the matter, Oriental Daily reported.

As of the time of writing, no official explanation has been made regarding the incident.

