Woman claims she was ‘forcibly restrained & injected’ at TTSH, hospital says they acted responsibly

Woman claims she was injected with ‘unknown drug’ at TTSH, lodges police report

Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) has addressed serious allegations from a patient who claimed she was “forcibly restrained and injected” against her will.

The woman said the incident left her “traumatised and humiliated”, prompting her to file a police report.

The woman’s police report listed multiple allegations, including inhumane treatment, unlawful restraint, and violation of patients’ rights.

Allegedly restrained by 10 people & injected against her will

According to the police report filed by the woman, she was “forcibly restrained” on 10 Oct — a day before her scheduled discharge from TTSH.

After one of the doctors allegedly invoked the Mental Health Act, about 10 people — including hospital staff and Aetos officers — held her down, tore open her hospital gown, and injected her with an unknown drug without her consent.

“I trusted the system to heal, not harm,” she wrote. “Yet what I experienced… left deep scars that words can’t describe.”

In another post, she said that she was “tied up unwillingly despite screaming in pain“. She described the incident as “uncalled for” and said it caused her “distress and trauma”.

Transferred to IMH & discharged on the same day

The patient claimed that she was “forcibly” transferred to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) later that day.

There, doctors allegedly assessed her to be of sound mind and discharged her on the same day.

Says she wants accountability, not revenge

The woman added that her post was not made “out of anger”, but from the “pain, humiliation, and trauma no patient should ever have to go through”.

“All I’m asking for is accountability and basic human dignity,” she said.

In her post, the patient clarified that she filed the report in the interest of justice and due process, rather than out of retaliation.

“Let the law do its part,” she wrote. “Justice should protect, not silence.”

Team acted ‘responsibly and out of genuine concern to protect the patient’: TTSH

TTSH has since responded to the case via a statement issued on Facebook on Tuesday (21 Oct).

In the post, TTSH said its team had “acted swiftly, responsibly, and out of genuine concern to protect the patient“.

TTSH added that its team’s actions were guided by its “foremost duty to ensure the safety and well-being of the patient”.

The hospital also said that such situations could be misunderstood when taken out of context, and expressed concern about the naming of its staff member online.

“Our healthcare workers serve with professionalism, compassion and integrity, and we will not tolerate harassment or false accusations directed at them.”

TTSH added that it was in touch with the patient and her family. It reaffirmed its commitment to uphold “the highest standards of safety and care for all our patients and staff”.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged in relation to the case.

