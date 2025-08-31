Forceps delivery at KK Hospital leaves newborn’s face badly bruised, parents devastated

Parents heartbroken after use of forceps during delivery causes newborn’s face to be severely bruised

A Singapore couple was left distraught after their newborn son’s face was badly bruised during delivery at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

The father, Mr Chua (surname transliterated), claimed that forceps were used during the caesarean section, leaving his baby with large red and purple marks across the face.

He later lodged a complaint against the hospital, frustrated at what he felt was a slow and dismissive response to his concerns.

Newborn’s face left bruised after using forceps

Mr Chua, 36, told Shin Min Daily News that his wife gave birth to their third child at KKH on 28 May.

While the C-section itself went smoothly and both mother and baby were declared safe, the parents noticed worrying marks on their son’s face soon after.

Initially red, the marks darkened into purple bruises. On top of that, the infant vomited milk tinged with blood later that night.

“We were very worried, but the doctor brushed it off casually,” Mr Chua alleged. “Making us feel that it wasn’t taken seriously at all.”

Parents questioned need for forceps

Although doctors assured the couple that the marks would fade in time, Mr Chua said he was dissatisfied with the lack of explanation.

He questioned why forceps were necessary during a C-section and whether the proper procedures had been followed.

At a follow-up appointment on 1 July, he rejected the doctor’s verbal clarification and requested a formal written statement.

In a letter, the hospital said forceps were used as part of the delivery process and explained that the blood in the baby’s vomit likely came from maternal blood swallowed during birth.

The bruises reportedly took two weeks to heal, but Mr Chua said he remained upset about the delayed response and lack of clear communication.

Hospital aware of parents’ concerns

Responding to Shin Min Daily News, KKH acknowledged the parents’ concerns and said they understood the family’s distress.

Associate Professor Suzanna Sulaiman, Head of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at KKH, emphasised that the medical team had followed clinical standards to keep both mother and child safe.

She explained that forceps are sometimes needed to prevent oxygen deprivation during difficult or prolonged deliveries, but acknowledged they may leave temporary marks on newborns.

The hospital noted that at the baby’s one-month review, the marks had completely disappeared.

“The hospital regretted not meeting the family’s expectations but said the delivery methods were necessary and offered ongoing support.”

Other experts confirmed that the use of forceps is a common practice in obstetrics.

Obstetrician Dr Zhong Yaolun (name transliterated) said that even during caesarean sections, forceps may be required depending on the baby’s position.

Bruising from forceps, he explained, is typically caused by pressure on small blood vessels and usually fades within a few days without lasting effects.

