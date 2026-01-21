Student retakes O Levels after failing Mathematics, gains entry into dream course at Ngee Ann Poly

Singaporean student retakes O Levels as private candidate after losing Early Admissions Exercise spot

A Singaporean student has shared her journey of retaking her O Levels as a private candidate after missing out on her Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) offer to Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s Nursing course.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday (15 Jan), 20-year-old Shannen Tay revealed that she lost her EAE spot after failing Mathematics, essentially forcing her to start over in her academic journey.

Lost EAE offer after becoming complacent in Secondary 5

Ms Tay sat for her N Levels in 2022 and progressed to Secondary 5 in 2023.

She successfully applied for the EAE and secured a place in the Nursing course at Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

However, after receiving the offer, she became complacent and “started slacking off”, which led to her failing Mathematics.

As a result, her EAE offer was revoked.

Determined to pursue her dream course, Ms Tay decided to retake her O Levels in 2024 as a private candidate through the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB).

She shared that registering for each subject cost around S$300 to S$400 in total. According to SEAB, examination fees for O Levels range from S$65 to S$105 per subject for Singapore citizens.

“At that time, my grades limited my education pathways, and I wanted to give myself another chance to improve my results and open up more opportunities for my future,” she told MS News.

Studying independently posed major challenges

As a private candidate, Ms Tay had to study independently without the structure of regular school attendance or teacher support.

She found this to be an extremely challenging experience that required immense self-discipline and motivation. The lack of a structured school environment also made the process emotionally taxing.

“There were days when I felt overwhelmed and would cry myself to sleep, constantly worrying about whether I would do well,” she said.

At the same time, however, it was the stress that pushed her to keep going.

“I reminded myself that if I didn’t give it my all, I would be back to square on. That mindset helped me stay disciplined and persevere despite the self-doubt.”

Hard work pays off with entry into dream course

After all her hard work, Ms Tay was able to improve her results significantly in her second attempt, achieving two Bs and two Cs.

She reapplied for the Nursing course at Ngee Ann Polytechnic and was successfully admitted. She is now studying for her Diploma in Nursing.

Reflecting on her journey, Ms Tay shared that, initially, the idea of retaking the O Levels filled her with shame.

“I was so deadly afraid of people knowing that I had to retake O Levels because it felt like a shameful thing to even say,” she admitted in her video. “It’s something that’s not talked about enough, because we live in a society where grades matter most.”

At the time, this fear led her to keep her experience to herself. However, Ms Tay’s mindset has since evolved, and she now embraces her journey with pride and encourages others who may be considering a similar path.

Retaking O levels does not mean failure — it’s a second chance. Stay disciplined, seek support when needed, and believe in yourself. Everyone progresses at their own pace, and that’s perfectly okay.

Netizens praise resilient attitude

Ms Tay’s post sparked a positive discussion online, with netizens praising her for her resilience and determination to pursue her dreams.

One commenter shared their own experience of struggling with their O Levels and highlighted how such moments serve as valuable learning points for building resilience.

Another netizen reassured Ms Tay, noting that she is not alone and that they too faced a similar educational journey.

A third netizen shared their own experience of retaking exams, offering encouragement that there are always opportunities to try again.

