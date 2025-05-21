Redditor says failing O-Levels was the ‘best thing that ever happened’, encourages netizens with story

Redditor says failing their GCE O-Levels was the ‘best thing that ever happened’ to them

The GCE O-Levels is a pivotal exam for many Singaporeans, often carrying immense pressure for both students and their parents.

Failing such a crucial exam might seem disastrous to most, but a recent Reddit post shared a very different perspective.

Taking to the r/SGExams subreddit to share their thoughts, the original poster (OP) described failing their O-Levels as the “best thing that ever happened” to them.

“At 16, it felt like the world ended,” they wrote.

‘Never felt more alive’ despite busy schedule

But instead of giving up, the OP realised that no one else was going to save them — they had to take charge of their own future.

They enrolled in the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), choosing to study business and accounting, a course they ended up really liking.

To support themselves, the OP took on a part-time job at McDonald’s, determined not to rely on their parents to pay their bills.

Their schedule was so hectic that they described it as living “three days in one”: mornings were spent at school; afternoons were packed with walking 20,000 steps and hitting the gym; and nights were reserved for work.

On top of that, the OP was active in student council, drama club, debate, and even rugby. They also participated in some national competitions.

Despite only getting seven hours of sleep if they were “lucky”, the OP said they had “never felt more alive”.

Netizens share their own experiences with setbacks

Since the post went up on Monday (19 May), it has attracted dozens of comments, with netizens offering encouragement and sharing their own stories of similar setbacks.

One user shared that they are currently facing the same situation, but with their A-Levels.

“(I’m) so glad and blessed to have come across (your) post,” they wrote, thanking the OP for inspiring them at one of their “lowest points”.

Another revealed they were “in the same boat” as the OP.

They said ending up in ITE turned out to be a “blessing in disguise” as it gave them more internship experience compared to their peers who went to polytechnic.

One user wrote that they were taking a gap year before retaking their A-Levels, noting that it’s okay to move at their own pace rather than follow everyone else.

