5.3-Metre Long Retro Ford Up For Sale In Singapore

In highly urbanised Singapore, cars are a daily sight on the road. But every now and then, we come across truly unique ones that take our breaths away.

Recently, Classic Motorworks SG, a car seller in Singapore that specialises in classic cars, took a 5.3-metre long Ford from the 1960s for a spin in our Central Business District (CBD).

Source

Needless to say, the car caught the attention of road users who must’ve thought they were in the presence of Don Draper.

5.3-metre retro Ford dates back to the 1960s

Measuring 5.3 metres long and 2.1 metres wide, the 1964 Ford Galaxie is unlike any vehicle we typically see on our modern roads.

Source

Pictured against a backdrop of modern buildings, the vintage car stood out like a relic from a time capsule.

Source

Yet, despite it being decades old, the car remained a classy sight thanks to its simple and elegant shape.

Source

Naturally, the car caught people’s attention as it was driven around Singapore’s bustling CBD.

Source

While some motorists merely smiled at the rare vehicle, others went as far as to give a thumb’s up.

Interior looks equally stunning

The retro vibes aren’t just limited to the exterior — the car’s interior is lined with beige leather that screams luxury.

Source

Even its doors are made to look dated with bare metal surfaces and crank handles that require turning instead of a simple press.

Source

Our favourite part of the interior is the speedometer, which resembles an old-school radio.

Source

If you think that you’ve seen the car somewhere before, you’d probably recall it from the 2012 Men In Black (MIB) III movie starring Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones, and Josh Brolin.

Source

Driving the same car that secret, alien-hunting agents drove in the movies? You can’t get any cooler than this.

On sale for $148k

Now here’s the important bit — the car is for sale.

According to Classic Motorworks SG, the car apparently costs as much as a Honda Fit after taking COE into account.

The car has been listed on SGCarMart for $148,000

Source

Here are some details that you might be interested in:

Source

For more information, you may reach out to Classic Motorworks via their website here.

Some things are simply timeless

Though not fitted with the latest gadgets and tech, retro cars like these never fail to steal the limelight on the road thanks to their elegant outline.

If you know anyone who might fancy such a vehicle, tag them in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Classic Motorworks SG on Facebook.