Woman in US reunited with lost dog after 11 years because she never stopped updating his chip

Woman in US reunited with her lost dog after 11 years because she kept updating the chip

Last weekend, a woman in the US was over the moon when she finally got reunited with her long lost dog after 11 years apart.

The reunion was only made possible because despite multiple relocations in the past decade, Jourdyn Koziak would always make sure to update her info on the chip, just in case something like this would happen.

And that was exactly what happened on Saturday (21 March) when she got a call from animal control.

A touching reunion

She told CBC that she initially thought they were pulling her leg.

“I said to him, ‘This is a prank. It’s not funny,” she recalled saying. The man on the phone had just told Ms Koziak that her dog, Forty Cal, had just been located.

The team over at Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) Philly sent her photos, and only then did it finally sink in.

“I could remember his markings from a mile away,” she told them.

On Tuesday (24 March), ACCT Philly posted a video of the moment Ms Koziak and her family was finally reunited with Forty Cal.

Suspects her dog was stolen

Ms Koziak lost Forty Cal around 11 years ago from the backyard of her former home. She suspected that Forty, along with her other dog, had been stolen.

While the other dog eventually found its way back home, Forty never did. Despite Ms Koziak moving away after getting married, she never gave up on Forty. She kept the chip updated with her current information.

Ms Koziak had even created an Instagram page for the dog, in hopes of getting attention to the situation. She also put up flyers too.

Forty was eventually found by a girl, who immediately befriended it. She took it home where the girl’s family fed it hotdogs and played with it.

Because the family already had a pet at home, they called ACCT Philly to ensure that Forty would be taken care of.

And that was when Ms Koziak’s efforts of always updating the chip finally paid off. She said it’s been a joy to have Forty in her life once again.

Also read: 7 dogs in China travel around 17km to return home together after escaping from dog thief



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Featured image adapted from ACCT Philly on Facebook and CBC.