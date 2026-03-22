7 dogs in China travel around 17km to return home together after escaping from dog thief

7 stolen dogs escape and travel around 17km to return to their owners

A group of seven dogs in Jilin, China, has gone viral after travelling around 17km back to their village together after escaping from a dog thief.

The story, captured on video and widely shared online, has moved many netizens with the dogs’ loyalty and teamwork.

Canines escaped & travelled together to return home

The incident began when the seven dogs were stolen from three different households and loaded onto a transport vehicle, intended for slaughter at a dog meat shop.

The group included a german shepherd, a golden retriever, and a corgi, among other dogs, Guancha reported.

On Monday (16 March), while travelling along the Changshuang Expressway, the dogs managed to escape from the moving truck.

Instead of running off in different directions, the dogs stayed together and formed a cohesive pack.

Travelled for 2 days without splitting up

Witnesses and drone footage showed the dogs moving in a structured formation.

Larger and healthier dogs formed a protective perimeter around a german shepherd that was severely injured and struggling to walk.

Smaller dogs, including the Corgi, stayed within the inner circle as the group moved together.

The dogs travelled for two days, navigating traffic and unfamiliar surroundings along the way.

Surprisingly, they did not split up at any point during the long journey.

All dogs eventually returned to their owners

During the journey, local animal rescue volunteers and netizens helped track the dogs’ movements through social media updates.

Their coordinated efforts helped ensure that the dogs were monitored until they reached safety.

On Wednesday (18 March), the seven dogs were safely returned to their owners and sustained only minor injuries.

Their owners, who had feared the dogs would be sold for meat, expressed relief after their safe return.

One owner said the dogs were neighbours who played together daily, which likely contributed to their ability to stay together during the journey.

Also read: Dog in Thailand returns home after going missing for 51 days, travelled over 70km



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Featured image adapted from RIZUKO0011 on YouTube and Sing Tao Daily.